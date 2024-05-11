After being in the works for several years, Pedal Haus Brewery has set an opening date for its new location in downtown Mesa.

Pedal Haus, which was started in Tempe but also has locations in downtown Phoenix and Chandler, has been set to open in the former Pit Stop auto body shop space at 201 E. Main Street in downtown Mesa for years. But because of construction costs and other economic factors, brewery founder Julian Wright delayed the project. But Wright announced May 7 that work has started on the Mesa location, and it will be set to open in the fall of 2024.

“We are looking forward to debuting this new concept for Pedal Haus – the ‘biergarten’ – which will provide a largely outdoor space for people to enjoy great beer, delicious food, lawn games, live music and more,” Wright said in a statement.

The Mesa location will be Pedal Haus’ first “biergarten” concept, which is focused around a 6,000-square-foot dog-friendly patio with indoor-outdoor bar, fire pits and a stage for live music. The interior of the bar will be 2,300 square feet.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

