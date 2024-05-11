Pedestrian found dead in east Phoenix after fatal hit-and-run

PHOENIX — Detectives are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in east Phoenix early Saturday morning, according to police.

Officials arrived to the scene near 60th Street and McDowell Road around 1 a.m., where they found the dead body of a pedestrian in the road and several vehicles stopped nearby, police said.

Witnesses told detectives the pedestrian was in the road when a vehicle traveling west on McDowell struck the pedestrian, driving away afterwards.

A second vehicle traveling in the same direction struck the pedestrian as they were lying in the road. The driver of the second vehicle stopped to ask for help.

No information about the initial driver’s vehicle was released.

Anyone who can provide information on this case should contact Phoenix police, or if they wish to remain anonymous contact Silent Witness.

