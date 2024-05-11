Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Steward Health Care, which has 4 hospitals in Arizona, files for bankruptcy

May 11, 2024, 7:15 AM

Google Street View image of the Tempe St. Luke's Hospital entrance. Tempe St. Luke's is one of four...

Tempe St. Luke's is one of four Arizona hospitals operated by Steward Health Care, which filed for bankruptcy on May 6, 2024. (Google Street View)

(Google Street View)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona’s attorney general is launching an investigation after a health care network with four hospitals in the state filed for bankruptcy.

Dallas-based Steward Health Care announced Monday it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Texas, saying it didn’t expect any interruptions to its day-to-day operations.

At a court hearing the next day, the physician-owned network said it is planning to sell all 31 of its U.S. hospitals by the end of the summer to address $9 billion in total liabilities, according to Reuters.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said Friday she is considering intervening in the bankruptcy proceeding.

RELATED STORIES

“Arizonans deserve to know more about the circumstances that led to Steward’s bankruptcy filing. I am deeply concerned about the potential impact this could have on Arizona patients and medical providers,” Mayes said in a press release.

What Arizona hospitals are part of Steward Health Care network?

Steward operates three metro Phoenix hospitals — Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa, St. Luke’s Behavioral Health Center in Phoenix and Tempe St. Luke’s Hospital — and Florence Hospital in Pinal County. They are set to be auctioned off June 28, along with Steward’s hospitals in Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.

“No matter who ultimately ends up owning and operating these facilities, I am committed to ensuring that no Arizonan is harmed by this bankruptcy, and I will fight to ensure that these hospitals remain open at all times to care for patients without any degradation of service,” Mayes said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Master of Science in Business Analytics coming to Chandler college...

Serena O'Sullivan

University of Arizona to launch MS in Business Analytics on downtown Chandler campus

Students at University of Arizona's campus in downtown Chandler will soon be able to earn a Master of Science in Business Analytics.

2 hours ago

An artist's rendering of the upcoming Pedal Haus Brewery being built in downtown Mesa. (Pedal Haus ...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Pedal Haus Brewery sets opening date for long-planned Mesa location

After being in the works for several years, Pedal Haus Brewery has set an opening date for its new location in downtown Mesa.

2 hours ago

Stroke Awareness Month...

Serena O'Sullivan

How Arizonans can help their loved ones who are stroke victims

Since May is Stroke Awareness Month, Dr. Daniel Gonzales with the Barrow Neurological Institute's stroke center shared health tips.

11 hours ago

Fatal Phoenix shooting: $2K award offered for helpful info...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix police need help finding suspect accused of killing 40-year-old man

A fatal Phoenix shooting took place on Sunday near a business complex in the area of McDowell Road and 43rd Avenue, police said.

14 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona secretary of state says AI hoax knowledge still needs to improve before elections

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes has been training workers on AI hoax technology for months now but believes they, and the public, still need to improve their knowledge ahead of the upcoming elections.

15 hours ago

Split image of a lectern with a U.S. Border Patrol logo on the left and a gavel and scale, represen...

KTAR.com

Arizona Border Patrol agent charged in case involving child sexual abuse material

A Border Patrol agent from Arizona has been charged in a case involving child sexual abuse material.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Steward Health Care, which has 4 hospitals in Arizona, files for bankruptcy