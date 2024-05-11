PHOENIX — Arizona’s attorney general is launching an investigation after a health care network with four hospitals in the state filed for bankruptcy.

Dallas-based Steward Health Care announced Monday it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Texas, saying it didn’t expect any interruptions to its day-to-day operations.

At a court hearing the next day, the physician-owned network said it is planning to sell all 31 of its U.S. hospitals by the end of the summer to address $9 billion in total liabilities, according to Reuters.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said Friday she is considering intervening in the bankruptcy proceeding.

“Arizonans deserve to know more about the circumstances that led to Steward’s bankruptcy filing. I am deeply concerned about the potential impact this could have on Arizona patients and medical providers,” Mayes said in a press release.

What Arizona hospitals are part of Steward Health Care network?

Steward operates three metro Phoenix hospitals — Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa, St. Luke’s Behavioral Health Center in Phoenix and Tempe St. Luke’s Hospital — and Florence Hospital in Pinal County. They are set to be auctioned off June 28, along with Steward’s hospitals in Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.

“No matter who ultimately ends up owning and operating these facilities, I am committed to ensuring that no Arizonan is harmed by this bankruptcy, and I will fight to ensure that these hospitals remain open at all times to care for patients without any degradation of service,” Mayes said.

