ARIZONA NEWS

April opening set for new Valleywise Health hospital in Phoenix as work nears completion

Nov 21, 2023, 4:35 AM | Updated: 6:20 am

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

The new Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix is scheduled to open April 11, 2024.

PHOENIX – Nearly four years after groundbreaking, construction on Valleywise Health’s new flagship hospital in Phoenix is nearly finished.

The 10-story, 673,000-square-foot Valleywise Health Medical Center at 24th and Roosevelt streets is 95% complete, the health care network announced last week.

The exteriors and infrastructure are in place, leaving only final inspections, touch-up and clean-up to handle before opening, which is now set for April 11, 2024, six months later than what was previously announced.

Since construction started in February 2020, 7.5 million pounds of steel were used to create the building’s frame, more than 12,000 cubic yards of concrete were poured and 1.7 million feet of cable (more than 320 miles) were installed for IT purposes.

How is Arizona’s only public teaching hospital being upgraded?

The new facility represents a major upgrade from Valleywise’s legacy hospital, which opened in 1971. The medical center is only public teaching hospital in Arizona.

“This new hospital is far more than a building, it’s the healthy future of our community,” Dr. Michael White, chief clinical officer for Valleywise, said in a press release. “It will enable us to better provide safe, quality care and train a new generation of health care providers in a healing, patient-centric environment.”

It will include a 72,000-square-foot burn center on the fourth floor, a 34,550-square-foot trauma and emergency department and 233 patient rooms with private bathrooms.

Valleywise Health, which was renamed from Maricopa Integrated Health System in 2019, is the Phoenix area’s safety net health care system. It has opened five community health centers across the Valley in recent years.

“This state-of-the-art hospital will serve to further our mission of providing exceptional care without exception, every patient, every time,” Steve Purves, Valleywise Health president and CEO, said in the release.

