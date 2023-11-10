Close
Phoenix Children’s opening new multi-specialty clinic in Glendale

After breaking ground two years ago today, Phoenix Children’s Specialty Care, Arrowhead Campus, w...

After breaking ground two years ago today, Phoenix Children’s Specialty Care, Arrowhead Campus, will open to the public next Wednesday, in Glendale. (Colton Krolak/KTAR News)

PHOENIX –After breaking ground two years ago today, Phoenix Children’s Specialty Care, Arrowhead Campus, will open to the public.

The campus will open Wednesday and is located near 67th Avenue and Union Hills Drive in Glendale.

“Here, families can get the world-class pediatric care their children need all under one roof and right in their own backyard,” Robert Meyer, president and C.E.O. of Phoenix Children’s said, who spoke at the ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

Meyer said the 45,000 square foot campus will house more than two dozen specialties, including 10 specialty services that haven’t been offered in the Northwest Valley until now, such as psychology, neuropsychology, plastic surgery, and a neurodiagnostic sleep and electroencephalogram (EEG) laboratory.

Dr. Rupali Drewek, the Medical Director of Phoenix Children’s Sleep Disorders Program, also spoke at the ceremony.

“As we cut the ribbon and officially open our doors, we are offering hope for countless children and families, including myself. I’m immensely excited to be part of this journey, as we create a brighter and healthier future for our own West Valley,” Drewek said.

Meyer said the campus is the latest example of Phoenix Children’s efforts to support the needs of rapidly growing communities across the Valley.

“The fastest growing areas for children were the East Valley and Central Phoenix. We deployed there first, and then it was obvious that both the Northwest and the Southwest Valleys were growing very rapidly,” Myer said.

“Here in the West Valley, the number of children is expected to grow from 400,000 today, to 500,000 in 2030.”

Phoenix Children’s is already working to expand the services at the Arrowhead campus, which will soon expand into a full-service hospital and emergency department, including 48 in-person beds. The hospital is expected to be able to facilitate roughly 72-000 visits per year.

