Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona and 10 tribes to get $2.5M in federal funding for historic site preservation

May 16, 2024, 4:15 AM

preservation of Native American sites...

Montezuma castle in Camp Verde is the third national monument dedicated to preserving Native American culture. (Arizona State Historic Preservation Office Photo)

(Arizona State Historic Preservation Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Around $2.5 million in federal funding earmarked for the preservation of historic and cultural sites is on its way to Arizona and nearly half the state’s Native American tribes.

Ten tribes are set to receive $1.3 million, with Arizona receiving $1.2 million in Historic Preservation Funds administered by the National Park Service.

“Preserving our history is crucial as it serves as a testament to our state’s rich heritage,” Sen. Mark Kelly said in a press release on Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES

“The investment not only honors our past but also ensures that future generations can continue to learn from and cherish Arizona’s diverse traditions and history.”

There are 22 federally recognized tribes in Arizona.

Here’s a breakdown of funding headed to the tribes:

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Headshot of Carol Fay Jenkins of Phoenix, the subject of a Silver Alert issued May 16, 2024....

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old Phoenix woman

A Silver Alert was issued Thursday morning for a Phoenix woman with a cognitive condition who went missing a day earlier.

38 minutes ago

A group of people wait to be processed after crossing the border between Mexico and the United Stat...

Associated Press

San Diego passes Tucson as busiest sector for illegal border crossings from Mexico into US

Arrests for illegally crossing the U.S. border from Mexico fell more than 6% in April to the fourth lowest month of the Biden administration.

53 minutes ago

A construction site worker died on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, after a tank holding waste material dep...

KTAR.com

Construction site worker dies after ‘uncontrolled pressure release’ at TSMC plant in Phoenix

A construction site worker died after "an uncontrolled pressure release" of a tank holding waste material a the TSMC plant in Phoenix.

1 hour ago

Two new homes in Grand Canyon thanks to Habitat for Humanity...

Serena O'Sullivan

Habitat for Humanity completes 2 homes in Grand Canyon tribal village

Habitat for Humanity associates from all across Arizona teamed up with the Havasupai Tribe to create two new homes in the Grand Canyon.

3 hours ago

Hobby Lobby scheduled to open first store in Queen Creek...

Serena O'Sullivan

First Hobby Lobby in Queen Creek opening next week

Popular arts and crafts retail chain Hobby Lobby will open its first Queen Creek location on May 20, officials announced on Wednesday.

3 hours ago

A front view of the Goodyear industrial building recently sold to Packing Solutions for Any Product...

Kevin Stone

Mexican manufacturing company buys West Valley industrial building for $4.7 million

A Mexican manufacturing company recently purchased a West Valley industrial building for nearly $5 million.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Arizona and 10 tribes to get $2.5M in federal funding for historic site preservation