PHOENIX — Around $2.5 million in federal funding earmarked for the preservation of historic and cultural sites is on its way to Arizona and nearly half the state’s Native American tribes.

Ten tribes are set to receive $1.3 million, with Arizona receiving $1.2 million in Historic Preservation Funds administered by the National Park Service.

“Preserving our history is crucial as it serves as a testament to our state’s rich heritage,” Sen. Mark Kelly said in a press release on Tuesday.

“The investment not only honors our past but also ensures that future generations can continue to learn from and cherish Arizona’s diverse traditions and history.”

There are 22 federally recognized tribes in Arizona.

Here’s a breakdown of funding headed to the tribes:

