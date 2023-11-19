PHOENIX — A $14 million expansion of the neonatal intensive care unit at Abrazo Arrowhead Campus in Glendale was unveiled last week.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, the 14-bed expansion at 67th Avenue and Union Hills Drive was commemorated.

The new NICU will help with complex maternal and neonatal medical conditions, as well as obstetric and fetal complications, Julie Warner with Abrazo Health explained in a press release.

“We offer care for high-risk pregnancies and premature babies and are designated by the Arizona Perinatal Trust as a Level III perinatal care center, which means we can provide complex care for babies of any gestational age,” Bowman said in the release.

With more than 3,500 babies born each year at Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, including triplets, the additional 8,500 square feet of space that raised the NICU capacity from 19 to 33 beds was vital.

In addition to the expansion, which began about a year ago, the hospital plans on bringing in more physician subspecialty coverage and capabilities.

“We are investing in our neonatal capabilities as well as strengthening the hospital’s other services for higher-acuity patients,” Abrazo Arrowhead Campus CEO Stephen Garner said in the release.

“This is shaping up to be a stellar year for Abrazo Arrowhead as we complete service and facility upgrades to provide specialty care closer to home for northwest Valley residents.”

