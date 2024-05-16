Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Mexican manufacturing company buys West Valley industrial building for $4.7 million

May 16, 2024, 4:05 AM

A front view of the Goodyear industrial building recently sold to Packing Solutions for Any Product...

Guadalajara-based Packing Solutions for Any Product recently purchased the industrial building at 2760 S. La Luna in Goodyear for $4.7 million. (NAI Horizon Photo)

(NAI Horizon Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A Mexican manufacturing company recently purchased a West Valley industrial building for $4.7 million.

A1 Desert Investments sold the 12,000-square-foot, single-story property at 2760 S. La Luna in Goodyear to Packing Solutions for Any Product (PSAP), a Guadalajara-based custom packaging manufacturer.

PSAP operates multiple facilities in Mexico along with three others in the U.S.: in Tucson, Los Angeles and San Diego.

Goodyear industrial building location has benefits

The Goodyear industrial building near Litchfield and Lower Buckeye roads was built in 2022. The location in the Goodyear Airport Manufacturing Corridor, one of the city’s three manufacturing corridors, provides easy access to Interstate 10, Loops 101, 202 and 303, and Maricopa County Road 85.

RELATED STORIES

The general industrial office/warehouse is within a designated Foreign Trade Zone, an area where companies can take advantage of customs procedures that encourage international commerce.

NAI Horizon, an Arizona commercial real estate company, represented PSAP in the deal.

“This is another great opportunity to be a purposeful partner in bringing a company from Mexico to locate operations in Arizona,” Jeffrey Garza Walker, NAI Horizon executive vice president, said in a press release Monday. “It is the largest packaging wood provider in Mexico and Latin America.”

