ARIZONA NEWS

First Hobby Lobby in Queen Creek opening next week

May 16, 2024, 4:25 AM

Hobby Lobby scheduled to open first store in Queen Creek...

The upcoming Hobby Lobby in Queen Creek will be adjacent to Ashley Furniture Home Store. (Vestar photos)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — Popular arts-and-crafts retail chain Hobby Lobby will open its first Queen Creek location this next week, officials said.

The craft superstore will throw open its doors on May 20. It will be one of more than 22 Hobby Lobby stores in Arizona — and one of more than 1,000 nationwide.

The 55,000-square-foot space will be in Queen Creek Crossing, which is near the corner of Ellsworth and Rittenhouse roads.

An announcement from Vestar, which owns the shopping center, said the new store will create anywhere from 30 to 50 jobs.

Those who want to work at the new location can apply online.

Hobby Lobby to create dozens of new jobs in Queen Creek

Vestar Executive Vice President of Development Jeff Axtell said these will be high-quality jobs.

“We are committed to providing an excellent shopping experience to the Queen Creek community,” Axtell said in a news release shared with media outlets.

“That starts with opportunities for employees to thrive in a supportive environment, allowing them to provide excellent service.”

There will be various stores near the new arts and crafts retailer, from Costco to the Ashley Home Furniture Store.

Other nearby stores in the shopping center include:

  • Sleep Number
  • Advanced Orthodontics
  • Snip-its Haircuts
  • Smoothie King
  • Gallery Nails
  • Well Groomed Pets
  • Desert Financial Credit Union
  • Natural Pediatrix

Altogether, the shopping center is more than 400 square feet. Several more tenants are scheduled to join the area by the end of 2020, including BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse.

The Habit Burger Grill and ONO Hawaiian BBQ are also coming later this year, along with Fleet Feet Running and Batch Cookies.

First Hobby Lobby in Queen Creek opening next week