ARIZONA NEWS

Valleywise Health announces October opening for new medical center in Phoenix

Mar 4, 2023, 12:00 PM
(Facebook Photo/Valleywise Health)
BY

PHOENIX — Valleywise Health is set to open its new Phoenix medical center in October, as the hospital announced the building is 75% complete.

The 10-story, 673,000-square-foot facility broke ground on Feb. 26, 2020, at 24th and Roosevelt Streets. It will replace a more than 50-year-old center currently in operation.

The infrastructure and exterior are nearly complete with mechanical, electrical and plumbing work ongoing, according to Valleywise Health.

RELATED STORIES

“It is hard to believe that the vision for a new hospital, and expansion of our system, that started well over a decade ago is finally coming to fruition,” Valleywise Health President and CEO Steve Purves said in a press release.

“So much has changed in healthcare delivery since our current hospital was constructed more than 50-years ago and we are so proud to provide a new home for our physicians, nurses and staff that reflects the exceptional care they provide. Most importantly, we will finally have a facility that offers all patients, especially the most vulnerable in our community, a more comfortable and accommodating atmosphere to heal.”

The new hospital will house the Diane and Bruce Halle Arizona Burn Center, a pediatric wing, family support rooms and space for research.

Valleywise Health was renamed from Maricopa Integrated Health System in 2019 and has opened five health centers in the Valley in the past three years.

