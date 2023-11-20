Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

St. Mary’s Food Bank gobbles up turkey donations, but needs more to meet demand

Nov 20, 2023, 4:25 AM | Updated: 6:53 am

turkey bag donation...

A volunteer prepares a box of turkeys to be given out during holiday turkey distribution (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — St. Mary’s Food Bank was about 7,000 turkeys short of reaching its Thanksgiving goal last week, but the gap was closed significantly during an active weekend push.

Jerry Brown, director of public relations for St. Mary’s Food Bank, said Saturday’s 18th annual Mobile Mini Super Saturday Turkey Drive netted about 1,800 turkeys.

Combined with a turkey-for-turkey match of 500 donations from Albertsons and Safeway, which participated in Saturday’s event, the food bank was about 3,700 turkeys short of its goal heading into three days of holiday meal distribution, starting Monday.

“We had a lot of food donations (Saturday),” Brown said.

RELATED STORIES

Donors can still drop off frozen turkeys and other food items Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday at either St. Mary’s distribution location, on 31st Avenue just south of Thomas Road in Phoenix and at 13050 W. Elm Street in Surprise, near Bell and Dysart roads.

Monetary donations — $20 puts a turkey on a family’s table — can also help the Valley’s largest food bank meet its goal. To donate, visit one of the distribution locations or the St. Mary’s website.

Brown said many people who pick up holiday food boxes this week will be doing so for the first time.

“Inflation has really hit families hard, especially our seniors and people on fixed incomes,” he said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of a Phoenix police scene. A person was shot by police officers in Phoenix early Monday,...

KTAR.com

Person shot by police early Monday near Thomas Road and I-17 in Phoenix

A person was shot by police officers near Thomas Road and Interstate 17 in Phoenix early Monday, authorities said.

37 minutes ago

man with hands folded and sad...

Balin Overstolz McNair

Changing of seasons linked to mental health challenges in Arizona

Seasonal affective disorder is a rising mental health concern as the days become shorter this time of year, even in sunny Arizona.

2 hours ago

rendering of The Henry and food offered at the store...

KTAR.com

The Henry, a Sam Fox restaurant, to open 2nd Valley restaurant next year

The Henry, a Sam Fox restaurant concept, announced it will open the doors to its second location in the Valley next year. 

3 hours ago

(KTAR News Graphic)...

David Veenstra

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

3 hours ago

rain can be seen falling in Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Nov. 17-19

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

13 hours ago

NICU in Glendale expansion...

SuElen Rivera

Abrazo Arrowhead Campus in Glendale unveils $14M neonatal intensive care unit expansion

A $14 million expansion of the neonatal intensive care unit at Abrazo Arrowhead Campus in Glendale was unveiled last week.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

St. Mary’s Food Bank gobbles up turkey donations, but needs more to meet demand