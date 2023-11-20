PHOENIX — St. Mary’s Food Bank was about 7,000 turkeys short of reaching its Thanksgiving goal last week, but the gap was closed significantly during an active weekend push.

Jerry Brown, director of public relations for St. Mary’s Food Bank, said Saturday’s 18th annual Mobile Mini Super Saturday Turkey Drive netted about 1,800 turkeys.

Combined with a turkey-for-turkey match of 500 donations from Albertsons and Safeway, which participated in Saturday’s event, the food bank was about 3,700 turkeys short of its goal heading into three days of holiday meal distribution, starting Monday.

“We had a lot of food donations (Saturday),” Brown said.

Donors can still drop off frozen turkeys and other food items Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday at either St. Mary’s distribution location, on 31st Avenue just south of Thomas Road in Phoenix and at 13050 W. Elm Street in Surprise, near Bell and Dysart roads.

Monetary donations — $20 puts a turkey on a family’s table — can also help the Valley’s largest food bank meet its goal. To donate, visit one of the distribution locations or the St. Mary’s website.

Brown said many people who pick up holiday food boxes this week will be doing so for the first time.

“Inflation has really hit families hard, especially our seniors and people on fixed incomes,” he said.

