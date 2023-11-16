Cost of Thanksgiving dinner in Arizona down 28% from last year

PHOENIX — With the average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner down in Arizona this year compared to last, it looks like many residents are in store for a little more food and company.

The average cost for the holiday dinner this year for a family of 10 is $51.89, down 28%, or $19.99, compared to the same meal in 2022 ($71.88), the Arizona Farm Bureau said Tuesday.

Foods on the Arizona Farm Bureau survey, include turkey, sweet potatoes, stuffing, rolls with butter, cranberries, a veggie tray, milk and pumpkin pie with whipped cream, all in amounts capable of serving a family of 10 with leftovers.

Price checks on food items were collected by Arizona Farm Bureau volunteer leaders who went to local grocery stores the week of Nov. 6. No sales or promotions were included.

Why are prices down for 2023 Thanksgiving dinner?

Because farmers dealt less with the bird flu this year, turkeys are in far more supply, Arizona Farm Bureau Strategic Communications Director Julie Murphree told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Tuesday.

Last year, Arizonans were paying an average of $32.02 for a 16-pound turkey. This year, the average price dropped to $18.32 for a bird of the same size.

“The turkey supply right now is also in good shape and that’s a big part of the overall price,” Murphree said in a press release. “Since the turkey represents about 50% of the Thanksgiving meal’s costs, when it drops you’ll notice it at checkout.”

Most of the ingredients in a traditional Thanksgiving meal are produced in Arizona, including onions, celery, peas, pumpkins, pecans for pies, and even roses, further reducing costs. The exception is turkey, as there are no commercial turkey farmers in the state, as well as cranberries, Murphree said.

Here’s some advice for how to enjoy this year’s Thanksgiving dinner

She added that with an extra bit of money on hand, families can invite more guests over for dinner or even swap out their turkeys for a prime rib, an alternative centerpiece for the holiday.

Murphree also encourages residents to use coupons or promotional discounts to save extra on the meal.

“I challenge our Arizona families to put their sophisticated shopping hats on and beat out our market basket price of $51.89. Most Arizonan shoppers can beat our market basket since we don’t shop with discounts,” she said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Nick Sadowski contributed to this story.

