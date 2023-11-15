PHOENIX — Gov.Katie Hobbs announced Monday additional steps to expand construction apprentices in Arizona by adding more funding to the program.

The announcement comes during National Apprenticeship Week. It’s a celebration where industry, labor, equity, workforce, education and government leaders host events to showcase the success and value of registered apprenticeship.

According to the governor’s office, an additional $1.25 million will be invested in BuilditAZ initiative. Initially, $500,000 was invested into the program.

$500,000 of the new funds will go toward a targeted outreach campaign informing Arizonans of apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs available. The remaining $750,000 will create a Workforce Grants Office which will work with local and regional partners to secure federal workforce grants, the office said.

Gov. Hobbs also announced the appointment of two trades representatives to the Workforce Arizona Council. In addition, a BuilditAZ Policy Task Force will be created.

“The hands-on learning experience provided through apprenticeships, while earning a salary and gaining invaluable on-the-job experience, is one of the best tools we have to grow and retain our workforce,” Hobbs said in a press release.

“Demand is higher than ever, and as governor, I will work tirelessly to make sure Arizonans have the skills they need to take full advantage of everything Arizona has to offer.”

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.