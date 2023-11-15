Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Gov. Hobbs announces $1.25M investment to Arizona apprenticeship program

Nov 15, 2023, 4:05 AM

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs...

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is standing by her executive order which prevents county attorneys from prosecuting abortion-related cases. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX —  Gov.Katie Hobbs announced Monday additional steps to expand construction apprentices in Arizona by adding more funding to the program.

The announcement comes during National Apprenticeship Week. It’s a celebration where industry, labor, equity, workforce, education and government leaders host events to showcase the success and value of registered apprenticeship.

According to the governor’s office, an additional $1.25 million will be invested in BuilditAZ initiative. Initially, $500,000 was invested into the program.

RELATED STORIES

$500,000 of the new funds will go toward a targeted outreach campaign informing Arizonans of apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs available. The remaining $750,000 will create a Workforce Grants Office which will work with local and regional partners to secure federal workforce grants, the office said.

Gov. Hobbs also announced the appointment of two trades representatives to the Workforce Arizona Council. In addition, a BuilditAZ Policy Task Force will be created.

“The hands-on learning experience provided through apprenticeships, while earning a salary and gaining invaluable on-the-job experience, is one of the best tools we have to grow and retain our workforce,” Hobbs said in a press release.

“Demand is higher than ever, and as governor, I will work tirelessly to make sure Arizonans have the skills they need to take full advantage of everything Arizona has to offer.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Chamille Tapia Hernandez, 19, is accused of shooting 23-year-old Alyssa Candelaria Gomez inside a h...

KTAR.com

Police arrest suspect almost 2 weeks after fatal Halloween shooting in Phoenix

A suspect was arrested almost two weeks after a fatal shooting on Halloween in Phoenix, authorities said Tuesday.

8 hours ago

Wyatt Edge, 43, was arrested after shootout involving Scottsdale policed detectives in Mesa....

KTAR.com

Scottsdale police identify suspect arrested after fatal shootout outside Mesa restaurant

Police identified a suspect allegedly involved in a kidnapping incident that led to a deadly shootout with Scottsdale police detectives Monday outside a Mesa restaurant. 

9 hours ago

gavel hitting table...

Associated Press

Suspect convicted of 2nd-degree murder in 2018 shooting of a deputy US marshal in Tucson

A man convicted of killing a federal agent in Tucson five years ago could face life in prison when he’s sentenced in January, according to authorities.

10 hours ago

Former Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)...

Associated Press

Former Arizona Corrections director pleads no contest in armed standoff with officers at his home

Former Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan has pleaded no contest Tuesday to a disorderly conduct charge for an encounter in which police say he fired a gun inside his Tempe home in early 2022 and pointed a firearm at two officers during a three-hour standoff.

11 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix police crime scene. A man was found dead by officers responding to a shooti...

KTAR.com

Man found dead after police respond to shooting call near I-17 in Phoenix

A man was found dead by officers responding to a shooting call in Phoenix early Tuesday, authorities said.

12 hours ago

A voter casts their ballot at a secure ballot drop box at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Electi...

KTAR.com

Here are the final results from the 2023 Maricopa County jurisdictional elections

Voters across Maricopa County cast their ballots in local elections that concluded Tuesday. Here are the final election results.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Gov. Hobbs announces $1.25M investment to Arizona apprenticeship program