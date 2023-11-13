Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Gov. Hobbs concerned about UArizona’s financial troubles, timing of revelations

Nov 13, 2023, 3:00 PM

The University of Arizona is having budget programs that could cause the school to cut athletics pr...

The University of Arizona is having budget programs that could cause the school to cut athletics programs. (Facebook Photo/University of Arizona)

(Facebook Photo/University of Arizona)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs expressed her concern Monday for the recent University of Arizona financial troubles that could see the Tucson school cut athletics programs and more.

University President Robert Robbins acknowledged during a Nov. 2 meeting with the board of regents that athletics was not producing the revenue that was expected following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robbins added that the budget issues, which stretch to the entire university, could get worse before they get better.

“I’m certainly concerned about these this coming to light now and the potential lack of oversight by ABOR,” Hobbs said at an event in Phoenix. “It’s something that we’re looking into.

“This is a problem and it should have certainly come to light sooner.”

RELATED STORIES

Arizona’s athletic department was given a $55 million loan during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and before conference realignment was announced that hasn’t been paid back “fast enough,” according to the Arizona Daily Star.

Robbins has indicated that cutting sports is an option in light of the budget problems.

The university, along with Arizona State University, is in its final season as a member of the Pac-12 Conference before transitioning to the Big 12 Conference.

UArizona, in a statement, added that “the university will address current budget challenges by reducing expenses and finding additional revenue streams.”

Hobbs said she was ready to see a plan on how the university would address the issues.

“Well, I think it’s important that we make college as accessible as possible to Arizonans,” Hobbs said. “I don’t know where the issue came from, but certainly we need to look into it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A $50,000 Arizona Lottery ticket was sold for Saturday's Powerball drawing. (AP Photo/Rich Pedronce...

KTAR.com

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Gilbert, pair of $100,000 holiday game tickets sold in Valley

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Fry's Food Stores location near Higley and Chandler Heights roads in Gilbert for Saturday's drawing.

50 minutes ago

Madrid Benidicto was last seen in Phoenix. (DPS Photo)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 43-year-old Phoenix man with cognitive disability

A Silver Alert was issued Monday for a 43-year-old Phoenix man with a cognitive disability.

2 hours ago

band stands on stage...

KTAR.com

Christian band MercyMe announces stop in Valley on 2024 ‘Always Only Jesus Tour’

Christian band MercyMe announced a stop in the Valley next year on its upcoming tour, which will feature Newsboys and David Leonard.

4 hours ago

Scottsdale police detectives were involved in a shooting in Mesa on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. (KTAR Ne...

KTAR.com

Scottsdale police detectives involved in shooting in Mesa

Scottsdale police detectives were involved in a shooting in Mesa on Monday, authorities said. The public was asked to avoid the area.

5 hours ago

Officials announced Monday, Nov. 13, 2024, that the human-caused Maid Fire southeast of Sedona was ...

KTAR.com

Maid Fire near Sedona fully contained after burning through nearly 1,000 acres

The human-caused Maid Fire in Coconino National Forest southeast of Sedona is 100% contained, officials announced Monday.

6 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Gov. Hobbs concerned about UArizona’s financial troubles, timing of revelations