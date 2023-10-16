PHOENIX — Glendale residents and travelers will soon have more electric-vehicle charging options thanks to an agreement between the Glendale Chamber of Commerce and EOS Linx, a private charging network operator.

The Level 2 EV chargers will be located in residential, fleet, public parks, and retail or corporate locations. The EOS L2 chargers will provide drivers with various options to meet individual charging needs.

“Our partnership with Glendale Chamber is mutually beneficial and aligns with our vision to deliver the customized EV experience drivers are looking for,” EOS BD Executive Walter Moore said. “In addition, EOS L2 chargers will help reduce EV driver range anxiety.”

Range anxiety is often cited as the top barrier to EV adoption: EV drivers worry that they may run out of power before finding a suitable charging station.

“Glendale Chamber is proud to lead efforts to build out EV charging infrastructure across the Glendale area,” Robert Heidt, Glendale Chamber President and CEO said. “We look forward to partnering with EOS Linx on this installation of L2 EV chargers to provide the public with additional charging opportunities.”

In 2021, StorageCafe ranked the Phoenix metropolitan area No.7 among major cities in regard to EV charging options, trailing San Jose, San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and Atlanta.

In June, the U.S. Department of Energy reported there were 65,780 electric vehicles in the state.

In 2021 the city of Phoenix set a goal of having 280,000 electric vehicles in the city by 2030.

