Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Buckeye teaching assistant arrested on sex crimes involving student

Oct 12, 2023, 11:23 AM

Pirvu's mugshot...

Diana Pirvu, 23, was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2023, on child sex crimes. (Buckeye Police Department Photo)

(Buckeye Police Department Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A 23-year-old teaching assistant was arrested Wednesday in Buckeye on sex crimes involving a 13-year-old student, authorities said.

Officers were contacted Wednesday by one of the boy’s family members who suspected “inappropriate contact” between the student and instructional assistant Diana Pirvu, the Buckeye Police Department said.

Pirvu worked at charter school Imagine Schools located at Durango Street and 247th Avenue.

As the Buckeye Police Special Victims Unit reviewed communication between Pirvu and the teen, they allegedly found out about several incidents of child sexual abuse that happened off campus.

RELATED STORIES

Pirvu was detained in a traffic stop near her home in Buckeye and later interviewed by detectives.

She was booked into jail on one count of molestation of a child.

“Buckeye police are committed to holding offenders accountable, especially those responsible for the care of our most vulnerable community members,” police said in a press release.

“We continue our work to seek justice for victims of sex crimes and support them throughout the process.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone announces that he will step down in January 2024, a year befor...

Kevin Stone

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone discusses reasons he’s leaving office early

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said Thursday that a combination of things led to his decision to leave office early.

1 hour ago

side-by-side pictures of Arizona Humane Society officials and McLaughlin...

KTAR.com

Judge rules dogs won’t be returned to woman in Chandler animal abuse case

A judge ruled Wednesday that the woman at the center of a large animal abuse case out of Chandler won't be getting the dogs back.

2 hours ago

Stock image of a road closed sign. Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed after a crash west of Tonopah...

KTAR.com

Eastbound Interstate 10 closed in far West Valley after several big rigs crash

Interstate 10 in the far West Valley was closed Thursday morning after several big rigs crashed west of Tonopah.

3 hours ago

EMD Electronics gas and chemical delivery facility is fully operational in Chandler following a $39...

Balin Overstolz McNair

EMD Electronics $39M investment brings jobs to Chandler

A new EMD Electronics gas and chemical delivery facility is fully operational in Chandler following a $39 million investment.

7 hours ago

Gov. Katie Hobbs when she was Arizona's Secretary of State. (left, AP Photo) and former Republican ...

Brandon Gray

‘Nothing’s predictable’: Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs comments on Kari Lake’s Senate run announcement

After former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake announced her run for U.S. Senate, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Wednesday discussed the 2024 race.

7 hours ago

(Creation Photo)...

SuElen Rivera

West Valley industrial park sells for record-breaking $184M

Airpark Logistics Center in Goodyear recently sold to a logistics real estate company for a record-breaking $184 million.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Buckeye teaching assistant arrested on sex crimes involving student