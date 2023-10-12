PHOENIX — A 23-year-old teaching assistant was arrested Wednesday in Buckeye on sex crimes involving a 13-year-old student, authorities said.

Officers were contacted Wednesday by one of the boy’s family members who suspected “inappropriate contact” between the student and instructional assistant Diana Pirvu, the Buckeye Police Department said.

Pirvu worked at charter school Imagine Schools located at Durango Street and 247th Avenue.

As the Buckeye Police Special Victims Unit reviewed communication between Pirvu and the teen, they allegedly found out about several incidents of child sexual abuse that happened off campus.

Pirvu was detained in a traffic stop near her home in Buckeye and later interviewed by detectives.

She was booked into jail on one count of molestation of a child.

“Buckeye police are committed to holding offenders accountable, especially those responsible for the care of our most vulnerable community members,” police said in a press release.

“We continue our work to seek justice for victims of sex crimes and support them throughout the process.”

