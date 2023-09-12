PHOENIX — Police arrested a former high school teacher Monday in Buckeye for alleged sex crimes involving a high school student, according to the Buckeye Police Department.

Jessica Kramer, 42, was arrested at her home and booked into jail on sex crimes charges. She was taken without incident, police said.

In April, Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies staff reported to police they received information about a possible inappropriate relationship between Kramer and a 17-year-old male student.

Kramer was a teacher at the school during the time of the allegations.

During an investigation, detectives learned the abuse began around August 2022 before she left OIAIS in October 2022.

Kramer was indicted on multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

The Buckeye Police Special Victims Unit investigated the case.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.