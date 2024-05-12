PHOENIX — Glendale announced it’s breaking ground for its next phase in development at Heroes Regional Park.

Glendale will celebrate the development news with a celebration at the park on May 17. The event will be at the park’s location on 6101 N. 83rd Ave at 9 a.m. and will give more information on the project.

Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers, Glendale City Councilmember Joyce Clark, Glendale Parks and Recreation Department officials and a representative from Willmeng Construction will be at the celebration as they will be speaking at the event and those in attendance will have the chance to interview them about the park.

What new areas will be coming to Heroes Regional Park?

The park will feature two natural-turf, lighted multi-use fields, one synthetic turf field, the first of its kind in Glendale, eight pickleball courts, ramadas, a lighted mini-pitch area, a dog park and other uses for recreation.

These features will build on the elements of the park already completed such as the urban fishing lake and a library.

