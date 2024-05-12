Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler Parks & Recreation Division becomes Certified Autism Center

May 12, 2024, 4:00 PM

(City of Chandler Photo)...

(City of Chandler Photo)

(City of Chandler Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The City of Chandler Parks & Recreation Division received Certified Autism Center status from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards.

The distinction is part of an initiative to make areas more inclusive for people of all abilities.

Chandler’s Parks & Recreation Division was awarded the designation after more than 500 staff members underwent training on autism awareness, recognition and understanding of sensory sensitivities.

“Becoming a Certified Autism Center is a testament to the hard work the City of Chandler staff has put forth to become a more inclusive community,” Recreation Superintendent Becky Kuiper said in a press release. “Chandler Parks & Recreation believes everyone should have the opportunity to discover, imagine and grow within our community through accessible and adaptable parks and recreation centers and inclusive programming. This certification empowers our staff to make every interaction safe and enjoyable.”

RELATED STORIES

In addition, six Chandler facilities and recreation centers, including Chandler Nature Center, Espee Park, Homestead North Park, Mesquite Groves Aquatic Center, Nozomi Aquatic Center and Tumbleweed Recreation Center were evaluated in order to receive certification.

All of the aforementioned facilities will also receive a sensory guide, which will help staff members at the facilities understand how a person with sensory-processing sensitivities could be feeling. More sensory guides will be provided online at a later date.

Chandler Parks & Recreation will also offer a series of programs aimed at community members of all abilities. These “Adaptive Recreation” programs are accessible to community members with disabilities while a request for modification for any recreation program may also be made.

Chandler Aquatics will also provide adaptive swim lessons and sensory swim times for community members with sensory sensitivities starting this summer.

Chandler City Council voted in favor of budget amendments, including $10,000 in ongoing funding for training and program development, to receive its certified autism designation in June 2023.

A five-year agreement for the Parks & Recreation Division to work with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards to support the Certified Autism Center designation was authorized by Chandler’s council in May.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Mandy Mateos/Facebook photo)...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from May 10-12

From northern lights over Arizona to a jaguar with a unique name, here are some of the biggest news stories in the Valley over the weekend.

1 hour ago

Glendale announced next phase in development of Heroes Regional Park and will celebrate the news wi...

Bailey Leasure

New development coming to Glendale’s Heroes Regional Park

Glendale announced next phase in development of Heroes Regional Park and will celebrate the news with an event at the park on May 17.

5 hours ago

The city of Gilbert is considering adding fees for electrical vehicle charging stations. (City of G...

KTAR.com

Gilbert considers new fees for electric vehicle charging stations that have been free

The city of Gilbert is considering adding new fees for electrical vehicle charging stations that have previously been free.

7 hours ago

The City of Mesa is launching a survey as part of its Community Road Safety Action Plan to improve ...

Bailey Leasure

Mesa launching survey as part of its plan to improve road safety

The city of Mesa is launching a survey as part of its Community Road Safety Action Plan to improve road safety.

8 hours ago

arizona department of health 2024 2026 suicide prevention plan...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona health authorities launch new efforts to prevent suicide

The 2024-2026 suicide prevention plan from the Arizona Department of Health Services has three steps, according to an expert.

12 hours ago

Sandbar Mexican Grills are no more in metro Phoenix. (Facebook Photo/Sandbar Gilbert)...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Scottsdale restaurant company closes last Sandbar Mexican Grill location, plans new concept

Sandbar Mexican Grill, once a thriving Mexican beach restaurant chain, is no more in the Valley after its last Gilbert location closed.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Chandler Parks & Recreation Division becomes Certified Autism Center