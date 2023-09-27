On this episode of Amazing Arizonans, I talk with David McIntyre, the president and CEO of Triwest Healthcare Alliance.

Years ago, Triwest was the insurance provider of the military in the western United States called “Tricare.”

When it was discovered that the Veterans Administration was taking too long to provide care in a timely manner, Sen. John McCain worked with Sen. Bernie Sanders to get what became known as the “choice card” for veterans.

Triwest was chosen to stand that program up. Dave tells us the history of the program, where it stands now and what the future holds.

That includes very important information about the PACT Act and how it will affect veterans benefits moving forward.

It is an interesting look at health care and the role Arizona plays in the veteran community.

