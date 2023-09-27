Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Amazing Arizonans: David McIntyre shares how health care affects the Arizona veteran community

Sep 27, 2023, 4:15 AM

(KTAR News Photo)...

(KTAR News Photo)

(KTAR News Photo)

Mike Broomhead's Profile Picture

BY MIKE BROOMHEAD


KTAR.com

On this episode of Amazing Arizonans, I talk with David McIntyre, the president and CEO of Triwest Healthcare Alliance.

Years ago, Triwest was the insurance provider of the military in the western United States called “Tricare.”

When it was discovered that the Veterans Administration was taking too long to provide care in a timely manner, Sen. John McCain worked with Sen. Bernie Sanders to get what became known as the “choice card” for veterans.

RELATED STORIES

Triwest was chosen to stand that program up. Dave tells us the history of the program, where it stands now and what the future holds.

That includes very important information about the PACT Act and how it will affect veterans benefits moving forward.

It is an interesting look at health care and the role Arizona plays in the veteran community.

Amazing Arizonans is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A woman hangs off a climbing wall at Bouldering Project, a new fitness center in Tempe, Arizona....

Kevin Stone

Bouldering Project, a massive indoor climbing gym, opens in Tempe

An expansive new Tempe fitness center will surely drive you up the wall -- and that's just the point at Bouldering Project.

11 minutes ago

side by side photos of two businesses that received funding from Valley Metro...

KTAR.com

Program provides $1M for Valley businesses impacted by light rail projects

At least $1 million in funding has been given to Valley businesses impacted by construction on light rail projects.

8 hours ago

(ABC15 Arizona File Footage)...

Nicole Grigg/ABC15 Arizona

After 25 years, Cookie Jacobson’s body has still never been found

Cookie Jacobson disappeared from her Tempe home 25 years ago. Her brother is making a plea to the public for possibly the last time for information.

12 hours ago

(ADOT Photo)...

Danny Shapiro

1st year down of massive Interstate 17 improvement project north of metro Phoenix

The first year of construction on a massive Interstate 17 improvement project north of metro Phoenix has been completed.

14 hours ago

Mugshot of Omar Rivas, who was arrested on multiple felony counts, including first-degree murder, o...

KTAR.com

Woman dead, man in jail after gunfire erupts during Phoenix home invasion

A woman is dead and a man is in jail after gunfire broke out during an apparent home invasion attempt in south Phoenix early Monday, authorities said.

16 hours ago

...

Sponsored Content by Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Amazing Arizonans: David McIntyre shares how health care affects the Arizona veteran community