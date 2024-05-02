PHOENIX — A pedestrian died early Thursday after he was struck by a vehicle in Glendale, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call regarding a crash involving a vehicle and two pedestrians around 2:40 a.m. near 51st and Peoria avenues, the Glendale Police Department said.

When they arrived, a man was suffering from life-threatening injuries and a woman sustained a serious injury.

They were both taken to hospitals, where the man later died. His name hasn’t been released.

“The two pedestrians were crossing midblock when they walked in front of a sedan traveling eastbound on Peoria,” police spokesperson Jose Santiago said in a statement.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene. Impairment isn’t believed to be a factor.

Peoria Avenue was closed from 51st to 43rd avenues while the scene was under investigation.

