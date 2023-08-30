Close
Amazing Arizonans: J David Sloan, owner of iconic Phoenix bar Mr. Lucky’s

Aug 30, 2023, 4:25 AM | Updated: 6:42 am

J David Sloan...

Mike Broomhead sits down with a real hero of mine. J David Sloan played a big role in my early days in Arizona.

Mike Broomhead's Profile Picture

BY MIKE BROOMHEAD


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — On this edition of Amazing Arizonans, I sit down with a real hero of mine. J David Sloan played a big role in my early days in Arizona.

He was the owner of the iconic country bar in Phoenix Mr. Lucky’s.

His band Western Bred has been a country music fixture for decades.

I started getting on bulls and announcing at Mr. Lucky’s in the mid-90s. Some of my best memories are in that place.

J David worked with, toured with and recorded with some legendary country music stars like Waylon Jennings.

We talk about how he came to own Mr. Lucky’s, his music career and the relationships he has built.

This conversation is a great look at some Arizona music history. I hope you like it as much as I did.

