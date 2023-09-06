PHOENIX — On this edition of Amazing Arizonans I talk with CEO of the 100 Club of Arizona Angela Harrolle.

We discuss the organization and what they do to support first responders and their families.

We also speak on donating critical equipment needed to do their jobs, mental health resources and monetary benefits to families of fallen or injured first responders.

Harrolle also tells us about losing her husband in a line of duty accident and having to tell her young children, the fight that followed to make sure survivors stay insured and becoming a volunteer with the 100 Club of Arizona.

Angela is one the best people I know. Her life story is truly inspiring. I hope you enjoy this conversation.

Amazing Arizonans is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.