ARIZONA NEWS

Grand Canyon lifts water restrictions at South Rim

Sep 19, 2023, 4:25 AM

view of south rim at the grand canyon...

Early morning view from the Canyon Rim Trail, just west of Grand Canyon Village on the South Rim August 26, 2023.(Grand Canyon National Park Photo)

(Grand Canyon National Park Photo)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Water restrictions have been lifted in Grand Canyon National Park, the National Park Service announced Monday.

Holding tanks are above the level necessary to end the restrictions, park leaders said.

The mandatory restrictions were implemented on Sept. 5 for the South Rim due to water levels falling below acceptable levels. The park service said the cause was due to a failure in the system.

Crews started work on the system immediately to address the problem and were successfully able to get water flowing within a few days. However, restrictions were not lifted until water storage levels were adequate for park managers.

Water for the South Rim comes from Roaring Springs and is treated before being pumped up to the rim.

Officials said if there is not enough volume or pressure in the system to ensure an adequate supply of safe drinking water, restrictions are implanted for public safety reasons.

Park staff also urged residents and visitors to be conscientious of how much water they use.

Hikers should carry their own fluids in the event water is not available in the inner canyon, officials said.

