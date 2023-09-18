Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Injured hiker rescued from North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park

Sep 18, 2023, 9:30 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


helicopter responds to missing hiker near Grand Canyon National Park air-vac lands near Grand Canyon helicopter dashboard on air-vac helicopter on rocks near Kanab Creek

PHOENIX — A hiker was rescued from the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park last week after he was injured in a fall and couldn’t continue, authorities said.

The 63-year-old man was on a multiday hike with four friends who reported his location before leaving him alone Friday, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue said.

The group was backpacking along Kanab Creek when the man fell and suffered a traumatic injury to his shoulder around 2 p.m.

How was the hiker’s situation reported?

Authorities received a call for help around 6 p.m. from someone using an Apple device through a satellite connection.

“Once contact for help using the Apple device was confirmed by the hiking group, the other four hikers left with the Apple device and continued on their backpacking adventures — leaving the injured hiker behind alone,” Search and Rescue said in a Facebook post.

A Search and Rescue team, as well as an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter from Kingman equipped with a medic and rescue specialist, was sent to the location provided.

Due to the limited landing area, the helicopter landed about a quarter-mile from the hiker. Once crews located the man, they took him to the helicopter, which flew him to a Flagstaff hospital.

How long had the group been hiking?

The group of friends had been backpacking 3-4 days and had another 3-4 days to go, according to the post.

Officials said the group didn’t follow the recommended protocol when somebody needs assistance in a remote area.

“Search and Rescue encourages everyone to never leave someone behind alone and whenever possible, to stay with them and ensure they are rescued before continuing on their journey,” the post said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Alice Cooper visits the SiriusXM Studios on Sept. 7, 2023, in New York City. Cooper is opening anot...

Kevin Stone

Alice Cooper to open Rock Solid Teen Center in West Valley

Shock rocker-turned-nice-guy Alice Cooper is expanding his free performing arts program for teens to the West Valley.

10 hours ago

Owen Goldsen wearing a cap...

KTAR.com

Subject of Silver Alert returns to family’s home in Chandler

The subject of a Silver Alert, 15-year-old Owen Goldsen, returned to his family's home in Chandler on Monday.

10 hours ago

Sky Harbor Strike...

Reagan Priest/Cronkite News

Phoenix Sky Harbor workers file complaint, vote to strike over dangerous working conditions

Two groups of airport workers are speaking out about what they say are dangerous working conditions and low wages at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

10 hours ago

arizona veteran's memorial cemetery at Camp Navajo...

KTAR.com

Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery at Camp Navajo gets $2M grant for expansion

The Arizona Department of Veterans' Services announced the Arizona Veteran's Memorial Cemetery at Camp Navajo will continue cemetery expansion efforts with a newly awarded $2 million grant by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. 

10 hours ago

police tape crime scene stock image photo police lights blue and red light...

Brandon Gray

Phoenix cold case to be featured on ID channel series ‘Crime Scene Confidential’

A 31-year-old Phoenix cold case will be featured Wednesday on ID channel series "Crime Scene Confidential." 

10 hours ago

Lumifi Cyber security analysts work in the company's Scottsdale Security Operations Center located ...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Fresh off rebrand, Lumifi Cyber looks to expand within SkySong with new hires

Cybersecurity firm Lumifi Cyber has extended its lease at SkySong for the next seven years and is eyeing a big expansion in the coming years.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Injured hiker rescued from North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park