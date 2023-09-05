PHOENIX — The South Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park began implementing mandatory water conservation measures due to a diminished water supply, park officials said Tuesday.

Staff have been unable to pump water from Roaring Springs to the South Rim to replenish water stores but have been working to establish water treatment for safe drinking water, the Grand Canyon National Park said.

The latest measures require park residents and visitors to reduce water usage at homes, hotel rooms and on campgrounds.

Mandatory water and conservation measures include short/less frequent showers, no watering plants/lawns, limited hours at laundromats, the removal of hoses from spigots, and the use of washing machines with only full loads.

The measures also require all concessions operations to switch to disposable dishes and utensils, adopt a low water use for hotel room cleaning and serve drinking water at restaurants by request only.

Despite enforcing water restrictions, park staff are continuing to encourage washing hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water to prevent the spread of diseases.

Hikers traveling in the backcountry are advised to carry their water or methods to treat water.

