Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Grand Canyon begins water restrictions for South Rim due to low supply

Sep 5, 2023, 12:00 PM

view of south rim at the grand canyon...

Early morning view from the Canyon Rim Trail, just west of Grand Canyon Village on the South Rim August 26, 2023.(Grand Canyon National Park Photo)

(Grand Canyon National Park Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The South Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park began implementing mandatory water conservation measures due to a diminished water supply, park officials said Tuesday.

Staff have been unable to pump water from Roaring Springs to the South Rim to replenish water stores but have been working to establish water treatment for safe drinking water, the Grand Canyon National Park said.

The latest measures require park residents and visitors to reduce water usage at homes, hotel rooms and on campgrounds.

Mandatory water and conservation measures include short/less frequent showers, no watering plants/lawns, limited hours at laundromats, the removal of hoses from spigots, and the use of washing machines with only full loads.

RELATED STORIES

The measures also require all concessions operations to switch to disposable dishes and utensils, adopt a low water use for hotel room cleaning and serve drinking water at restaurants by request only.

Despite enforcing water restrictions, park staff are continuing to encourage washing hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water to prevent the spread of diseases.

Hikers traveling in the backcountry are advised to carry their water or methods to treat water.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The search is on for a kayaker who reportedly went missing after falling into Upper Lake Mary on Mo...

KTAR.com

Crews search for man who fell into northern Arizona lake, didn’t resurface

Crews are searching for a kayaker who reportedly went missing after falling into a northern Arizona lake over Labor Day weekend.

14 hours ago

A "for rent" sign hangs outside a property. Phoenix will open its Housing Choice Voucher, or Sectio...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix to open Housing Choice Voucher waitlist for first time since 2016

For the first time in seven years, Phoenix will open its Housing Choice Voucher, or Section 8, waitlist for a 15-day window in September.

14 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Dreamy Draw Recreation Area in Phoenix to reopen this week following renovations

The Dreamy Draw Recreation Area at the Phoenix Mountain Reserve will host a grand re-opening on Thursday following extensive renovations.

14 hours ago

Police put out crime scene tape in this file photo. A woman was found dead Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, a...

KTAR.com

Woman found dead with ‘obvious signs of trauma’ at west Phoenix shopping plaza

A woman with "obvious signs of trauma" was found dead Monday afternoon at a west Phoenix shopping plaza, authorities said.

14 hours ago

A hose from John Hornewers tanker fills up Britney Kellums in-ground water tank in a home shes rent...

Serena O'Sullivan

Ruben Gallego introduces bill to curb foreign water use in Arizona

U.S. Rep Ruben Gallego filed a new bill, the Domestic Water Protection Act of 2023, to protect Arizona's water supply from foreign producers.

14 hours ago

(Arizona Game and Fish Department Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona Game and Fish Dept. seeks information on antelope killing

The Arizona Game and Fish Department seeks assistance with killing of an adult pronghorn antelope buck north of Prescott.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Grand Canyon begins water restrictions for South Rim due to low supply