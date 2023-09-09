Close
2-year-old boy dies after being pulled from pool in Avondale

Sep 9, 2023, 11:45 AM | Updated: 1:59 pm

(Facebook Photo/Avondale AZ Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Avondale AZ Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A two-year-old boy who was pulled from a swimming pool in Avondale on Friday afternoon died early Saturday, according to abc15.com.

Avondale police received a call of a drowning at a residence near 107th Avenue and Thomas Road around 3:45 p.m. on Friday.

When first responders arrived, they found the boy had already been removed from the pool.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

No other information has been released as police investigate the drowning.

