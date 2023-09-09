2-year-old boy dies after being pulled from pool in Avondale
Sep 9, 2023, 11:45 AM | Updated: 1:59 pm
(Facebook Photo/Avondale AZ Police Department)
PHOENIX — A two-year-old boy who was pulled from a swimming pool in Avondale on Friday afternoon died early Saturday, according to abc15.com.
Avondale police received a call of a drowning at a residence near 107th Avenue and Thomas Road around 3:45 p.m. on Friday.
When first responders arrived, they found the boy had already been removed from the pool.
He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.
No other information has been released as police investigate the drowning.
