PHOENIX — A 2-year-old boy who was pulled from a West Valley pool earlier this month died Sunday, authorities said.

Investigators determined the Aug. 6 incident was a “tragic accident,” Sgt. Jamie Rothschild of the Surprise Police Department said in a press release Monday.

Officers responded to drowning call at a home near 179th Avenue and Greenway Road around 3:30 p.m. and found the child in respiratory arrest.

They performed lifesaving measures until Surprise Fire-Medical crews arrived. The child was then airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

At the time, fire officials said the boy had been under water for an estimated five minutes.

“Despite the heroic efforts of the officers, paramedics and hospital staff, we were notified the child passed away yesterday,” Rothschild said Monday.

