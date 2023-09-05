Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix to get $10M for 2 new affordable housing projects

Sep 5, 2023, 4:25 AM | Updated: 5:27 am

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

Half of those funds will help pay for a hotel renovation project. The 125-room Super 8 hotel on Black Canyon Highway, pictured above, will be converted into affordable rental housing units that prioritize people 55 and up. (Google Street View Photo) (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) The hotel conversion project will support a larger effort to revitalize the community, city documents said. (AP Photo/Matt York) The upcoming Super 8 hotel renovation will complement the nearby Project Haven Program, a project currently under construction that is transforming a Phoenix Inn into a permanent housing facility for senior citizens. (Central Arizona Shelter Services Photo) "Residents will also have opportunities to utilize the Innovation 27 programming directly to the south of the housing development," city documents said. (City of Phoenix Rendering) The city of Phoenix will build the Innovation 27 facility on the site of an old Kmart near Northern Avenue and Interstate 17 and Northern Avenue. (Google Street View Photo) The area has been vacant for years, but city leaders hope to turn it into a thriving campus where locals can learn valuable job skills. (City of Phoenix Rendering) "This is another great victory for District Five and our whole city," Councilwoman Betty Guardado, pictured above, said of the decision to spend $5 million to renovate the Super 8 hotel on Black Canyon Highway. (City of Phoenix Photo/via YouTube) The other $5 million will go into revitalizing the Edison-Eastlake community, which is east of downtown Phoenix near Interstate 10. (City of Phoenix Photo) The money will also provide 109 new units of affordable and mixed income housing in the area, Councilwoman Kesha Hodge Washington said. (Facebook Photo) The council's 9-0 vote means construction on the units will kick off on the former A.L. Krohn Homes public housing site in summer 2024. The new housing residences will be one- to five-bedroom units. (Photo by Ellen O’Brien/Cronkite News) The Phoenix City Council, led by Mayor Kate Gallego, voted to accept $10 million in federal funding for two affordable housing projects in a meeting on Aug. 28. (Facebook Photo/Mayor Kate Gallego)

PHOENIX – The Phoenix City Council voted to accept $10 million in federal and county funds to launch two new affordable housing projects during a meeting last month.

The money will come from Maricopa County, which will share a portion of federal funds it received through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Half of the $10 million payout will go towards converting a former Super 8 Motel near Northern Avenue and Interstate 17 into a supportive housing facility.

“This will create safe affordable housing units at a critical time for our community,” Councilwoman Betty Guardado, who oversees the district the 125-room hotel was in, said at a meeting.

The former Super 8 hotel is located at 8130 N. Black Canyon Highway.

The renovations will provide safe and affordable housing units, including rooms that are accessible or adaptable for people with disabilities.

RELATED STORIES

“This $5 million investment … will complement the incredible work we have been busy doing along 27th Avenue,” Guardado said.

How is Phoenix improving the area near 27th Avenue?

City documents said the hotel conversion will support “a larger community revitalization effort” in the area.

That includes Project Haven, a future housing complex that is currently being renovated into an emergency shelter for seniors. Project Haven is north of the former Super 8 hotel site.

Guardado said the hotel renovation would also complement the upcoming Innovation 27 Workforce Training and Education Collaborative.

That’s another construction project city leaders are currently working on. City leaders are creating a campus out of what used to be a Kmart. The Innovation 27 facility will teach job skills in west Phoenix once construction is completed in the fall of 2024.

Arizona State University, Maricopa County Community College District and Western Maricopa Education Center will help Phoenix city officials teach students through the Innovation 27 program.

Both Project Haven and the Innovation 27 project will be within walking distance of the housing facility when construction is complete.

What’s the second of the two new affordable housing projects?

The other $5 million payout will bolster Councilwoman Kesha Hodge Washington’s district, which is east of downtown Phoenix.

The money will help the city afford construction costs associated with redeveloping Horizon on Villa, which will be on the site of the former A.L. Krohn Homes public housing community near Villa and McKinley streets, city documents said.

“I’m excited to see another mixed income project,” Washington said. “It will be providing 109 new units of affordable and mixed income housing here in District 8 at the Edison-Eastlake community.”

The dozens of new units will provide affordable and mixed income housing units ranging from one- to five-bedroom models. The construction will also erect an outdoor community space with a “public art component” and a family education center.

The Horizon on Villa project is projected to kick off in the summer of 2024.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A hose from John Hornewers tanker fills up Britney Kellums in-ground water tank in a home shes rent...

Serena O'Sullivan

Ruben Gallego introduces bill to curb foreign water use in Arizona

U.S. Rep Ruben Gallego filed a new bill, the Domestic Water Protection Act of 2023, to protect Arizona's water supply from foreign producers.

9 hours ago

(Arizona Game and Fish Department Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona Game and Fish Dept. seeks information on antelope killing

The Arizona Game and Fish Department seeks assistance with killing of an adult pronghorn antelope buck north of Prescott.

9 hours ago

gavel hitting table...

Greg Barr/Phoenix Business Journal

Weinberg Wheeler litigation law firm expands into Phoenix, hires multiple attorneys

Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial LLC, a fast-growing Atlanta law firm, opened a Phoenix office earlier this month.

9 hours ago

a "for sale" sign displayed outside of a home...

Alexandria Cullen | Cronkite News

Arizona fares slightly better as high mortgages, low inventory impact home sales

Agents in Arizona say the continuing influx of new residents to the state has softened the impact on home sales in the Valley.

9 hours ago

Luke Combs performs on stage during day one of CMA Fest 2023 on June 8, 2023, in Nashville, Tenness...

KTAR.com

Here are the shows set for Valley’s biggest concert stages

Here are all the headline acts set to perform at the Phoenix area's large-scale concert venues in the coming months.

9 hours ago

lithium ion battery in truck bursts into flames...

Serena O'Sullivan

Truck’s lithium-ion battery bursts into flames near Tempe facility

A lithium ion battery in a truck triggered a fire in Tempe on Monday evening at the Arizona Lithium facility, fire officials said.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Phoenix to get $10M for 2 new affordable housing projects