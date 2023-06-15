Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Without a Home: Veterans serve others who served and now face homelessness

Jun 15, 2023, 4:35 AM

Colton Krolak's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

This is the fourth of a five-part series titled “Without a Home,” a KTAR News special report on homelessness in metro Phoenix. Read Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3. Tune to 92.3 FM all week for more in-depth coverage of the issue.

PHOENIX — Chuck Ashby is the veterans outreach coordinator at Catholic Charities MANA House, an organization that provides support and transitional housing for those who served.

Ashby said it can be hard for some veterans to trust people who haven’t served in the military, even when they need help.

“It’s a sense of isolation from the rest of the country,” he said.

That’s why Ashby’s own military service is vital to the work he does now with Phoenix’s MANA House — the name stands for Marines, Army, Navy, Air Force — and it’s the same reason why he always wears an Air Force hat.

RELATED STORIES

“When he sees me, we speak a particular language, and it was all through the psychic change that occurred when we all went through basic training,” Ashby said.

But that’s not the only “language” Ashby has in common with some of the people he tries to help.

“I also speak recovery from homelessness, and I speak recovery from drugs, and all of those things hook up and you have a spiritual understanding that occurs,” he said.

Now, he’s using those connections to help others have the same success.

“Part of the whole thing is sharing what my whole experience has been and guiding them through some real tough times,” he said.

How widespread is veteran homelessness?

The number of veterans experiencing homelessness has been trending lower nationally, but the problem has been more persistent in the Phoenix area.

The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates the veteran homeless population has declined by about 55% since 2010, including an 11% drop from 2020 to 2022, the most recent year for which national data is available.

Locally, however, veteran homelessness increased by 20% over the last year, according to the Maricopa County point-in-time census conducted in January 2023.

What causes veteran homelessness?

George Campbell, the Arizona Housing Coalition’s veteran initiatives manager, also has dedicated himself to helping fellow former military members experiencing homelessness. He helps run “StandDown” events across Arizona, where dozens of organizations join to connect veterans with resources such as housing support, legal assistance and treatment programs.

Campbell said the transition from a military life to a civilian one can be challenging, especially for those struggling with mental health issues.

“Some of those vets come home with a lot of things going on,” he said. “It’s a difficult situation. War is tough, so they come through with PTSD and, you know, bad habits that lead to bad circumstances.”

That’s not always the case, though. At the recent Maricopa County StandDown, Tom Gratto said he became homeless about a year ago after being priced out of his rent.

“It’s rough, just finding a place to shower,” Gratto said. “If you can find a place to shower three times a week, you’re doing real good.”

Gratto’s situation is becoming more common in the Valley, especially for people on a fixed income. Experts say the lack of affordable housing is the root cause of the Valley’s homelessness problem.

“It’s a shock. You’re in for an eye opener,” Gratto said. “All those things you take [for] granted … ain’t there. They are not there.”

‘Agencies are putting money into it’

While the situation seems dire, Ashby, the MANA House coordinator, thinks there is a light at the end of the tunnel as awareness increases.

“With everything else that’s going on, homelessness has become one of our biggest problems in this country, and very slowly, the city and the county and other governmental agencies are putting money into it, but they’re putting money into organizations that work directly with it,” he said.

Ashby has been sober for 18 years after services helped him turn his life around.

“I had to look at myself and reinvent my life, and I basically did that,” he said. “And so I’m 79 years old, but I’m really 18, and I really feel like I have the enthusiasm of somebody whose life is just beginning.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Salt River Project Photo)...

Brandon Gray

SRP: New turbines will help meet Arizona’s rising energy demands

The Salt River Project is increasing its energy supply as demand rises and Arizona's population continues to grow.

5 hours ago

Slingman Carefree home...

Serena O'Sullivan

Historic Carefree home with Hollywood past up for grabs at $4.5 million price

A piece of Arizona (and Hollywood) history is on the market. The Slingman house is a famous Carefree home for sale as of June 1.

5 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/The 1975)...

SuElen Rivera

English band The 1975 announces tour stop in Glendale this October

English band The 1975 announced Wednesday a stop in the Valley as part of their latest tour later this year.

5 hours ago

(Photo provided by Aaron Arnold)...

KTAR.com

High school teacher in Phoenix wins Gaydos and Chad’s teacher tribute

A high school teacher in Phoenix was named KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show’s Pay Tribute to a Teacher winner for May

1 day ago

(Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, File)...

KTAR.com

Some Arizona marijuana products voluntarily recalled due to possible aspergillus, salmonella

Some Arizona marijuana products have been voluntarily recalled due to potential aspergillus and salmonella contamination, health officials said Wednesday.

1 day ago

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)...

KTAR.com

Mega Millions ticket worth $40,000 sold at convenience store in Scottsdale

A Mega Millions player in Scottsdale is set to be $40,000 richer after the winning ticket was sold at a convenience store on Tuesday.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Without a Home: Veterans serve others who served and now face homelessness