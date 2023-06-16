Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Without a Home: Success stories show difficulty of escaping homelessness in Valley

Jun 16, 2023, 4:35 AM

Luke Forstner's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

This is the last of a five-part series titled “Without a Home,” a KTAR News special report on homelessness in metro Phoenix. Read Part 1Part 2, Part 3 and Part 4. Tune to 92.3 FM or visit KTAR.com/homeless for more in-depth coverage of the issue.

PHOENIX — Homelessness can be difficult to escape, and fighting to reduce it requires the work of many professionals, government organizations, nonprofits and volunteers.

No one knows that better than Samantha Jackson. She’s the community engagement and development director for Valley of the Sun United Way – a nonprofit investor in Maricopa County.

“Really, what we are is connectors,” Jackson explained. “We’ve got incredible partnerships with shelters, organizations that provide rental and utility service, diversion, or help with transportation.”

RELATED STORIES

Jackson’s organization also has a serious goal as part of its Mighty Change initiative: cutting Valley homelessness in half by 2026.

How can homelessness be reduced?

There are a few areas Valley of the Sun United Way has identified as important to reducing homelessness.

“Prevention is a big key,” Jackson said. “If there is a possibility with rental assistance or utility assistance to keep somebody in their home, we want to make that happen.”

She added that more shelter space, and housing in general, is a necessity.

“There’s just not enough supply overall,” she said. “There aren’t enough shelter beds, there isn’t enough transitional or bridge housing, places that are considered rapid rehousing … there’s not enough permanent supportive housing.”

Despite these issues, there can still be success stories when someone experiencing homelessness can get help.

A good example is John Merkel, a shelter support staffer with Central Arizona Shelter Services, or CASS, who was once homeless himself.

“I equate it to being at the bottom of this huge hole that I dug for myself,” he said.

What is it like to experience homelessness?

Merkel recounted how he spent several years in shelters.

“I ended up at CASS about three years ago,” he said. “I had lost my wallet with my ID in it, I didn’t have my birth certificate, I couldn’t get a job. I was wearing contact lenses at the time and I didn’t have any lenses left, so I was like partially blind.”

He also had to face more difficult conditions.

“I was on the street for a grand total of maybe two weeks or so, and that’s crazy,” he remembered. “Growing up, I never imagined I was going to be sleeping on a park bench.”

Even though he acknowledged it wasn’t the ideal situation, Merkel had difficulty getting out of the shelter system.

“When you’re in a shelter environment, you’re in quicksand. … You’re doing everything to keep your head above water, just not to drown,” he explained. “Things like finding a job, doing the other things you need to do … those things kind of get put on the back burner because you’re just trying to survive.”

Merkel made his way to CASS’s Project Haven shelter, which gave him more stability. Still, he knew he had to find another option.

“I found myself lying in bed one night staring up at the ceiling, and I’m like, ‘How am I going to get out of this thing? I don’t know what I’m going to do,’” he recounted.

From homelessness to helping others

He persevered thanks to the help of his caseworker, who worked to get him into Section 8 housing. That wasn’t easy, either.

“It takes forever to get a voucher, first of all,” he said. “Then you have to go out and you have to find someone who will accept that voucher. I was given a list of numbers, but I had to call 38 of them. How does somebody who doesn’t have that list do it?”

The hard work was worth it. Merkel went from being homeless to connecting others experiencing homelessness with the services that can give them a chance at stability.

“I’ll tell them, ‘I was you 3½ years ago,’” he said. “They’re really receptive … a couple of guys have given me hugs. Hopefully, I can be an inspiration to them, to show them that if I can do it, they can do it, too.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Sinema: Social workers key for dual diagnosis people experiencing homelessness in Valley

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a former social worker, believes their work with people experiencing homelessness in Maricopa County who are considered "dual-diagnosis" individuals are among the most important in combatting the problem.

5 hours ago

(ADOT Flickr Photo)...

KTAR.com

Interstate 10 closure near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport to disrupt weekend drivers

An Interstate 10 closure near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport will be a major disruption to drivers this weekend.

5 hours ago

(Arizona Diamondbacks Photo/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for June 16-18

There is plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend in celebration of Father's Day, Juneteenth and Pride Month.

5 hours ago

(Hash Kitchen Photo)...

Brandon Gray

Gilbert Hash Kitchen introducing brunch dishes, boozy coffees at new location

Hash Kitchen is "turning up the volume" with a new location opening in the Valley this summer.

1 day ago

(Pixabay Photo)...

Brandon Gray

Over 580 people arrested, drugs and guns seized in operation in Phoenix

More than 580 people were arrested in a five-day multi-agency operation organized by the Phoenix Police Department. 

1 day ago

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)...

Brandon Gray

ADOT: Eastbound I-10 lanes closed due to crash near Casa Blanca

Interstate 10 eastbound is closed Thursday night due to a crash at milepost 180 near Casa Blanca, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Without a Home: Success stories show difficulty of escaping homelessness in Valley