Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Ruben Gallego introduces bill to curb foreign water use in Arizona

Sep 5, 2023, 8:00 AM | Updated: 8:02 am

A hose from John Hornewers tanker fills up Britney Kellums in-ground water tank in a home shes rent...

A hose from John Hornewers tanker fills up Britney Kellums in-ground water tank in a home shes renting in Rio Verde Foothills, Arizona, U.S. on January 7, 2023.

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego believes Arizona’s water and crops should stay in the state – instead of flying off to Saudi Arabia. To safeguard the Copper State’s water supply, he filed the Domestic Water Protection Act of 2023 last week.

“No longer should foreign governments and companies be given sweetheart deals that leave Arizonans worse off,” Gallego said in a press release. “I’m proud to lead the Domestic Water Protection Act to stop these entities from stealing our state’s water.”

If passed, the Domestic Water Protection Act of 2023 would apply a 300% excise tax to the sale and export of water-intensive crops foreign interests grow in areas that have experienced a prolonged drought.

Proceeds from that tax would go to a trust fund to finance drought response and resilience initiatives.

RELATED STORIES

Does the Domestic Water Protection Act of 2023 sound familiar?

This isn’t the first time Gallego has tried to pass legislation to protect Arizona’s domestic water interests.

Last year, he filed the Domestic Water Protection Act of 2022.

However, it was referred to the House Committee on Ways and Means in Oct. 2022. It didn’t get a hearing and therefore died in committee.

Gallego’s second attempt to hold foreign growers accountable earned Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes’ approval.

“This proposed federal bill would be a huge step forward,” Mayes said on social media. “However, the state of Arizona should use its existing authority to ensure Arizona’s sustainable water future now.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A "for rent" sign hangs outside a property. Phoenix will open its Housing Choice Voucher, or Sectio...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix to open Housing Choice Voucher waitlist for first time since 2016

For the first time in seven years, Phoenix will open its Housing Choice Voucher, or Section 8, waitlist for a 15-day window in September.

11 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Dreamy Draw Recreation Area in Phoenix to reopen this week following renovations

The Dreamy Draw Recreation Area at the Phoenix Mountain Reserve will host a grand re-opening on Thursday following extensive renovations.

11 hours ago

Police put out crime scene tape in this file photo. A woman was found dead Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, a...

KTAR.com

Woman found dead with ‘obvious signs of trauma’ at west Phoenix shopping plaza

A woman with "obvious signs of trauma" was found dead Monday afternoon at a west Phoenix shopping plaza, authorities said.

11 hours ago

(Arizona Game and Fish Department Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona Game and Fish Dept. seeks information on antelope killing

The Arizona Game and Fish Department seeks assistance with killing of an adult pronghorn antelope buck north of Prescott.

11 hours ago

Phoenix to get $10M for 2 new affordable housing projects...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix to get $10M for 2 new affordable housing projects

The Phoenix City Council voted to accept $10 million in funding to launch two new affordable housing projects during an Aug. 28 meeting.

11 hours ago

gavel hitting table...

Greg Barr/Phoenix Business Journal

Weinberg Wheeler litigation law firm expands into Phoenix, hires multiple attorneys

Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial LLC, a fast-growing Atlanta law firm, opened a Phoenix office earlier this month.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Ruben Gallego introduces bill to curb foreign water use in Arizona