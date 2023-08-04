Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect arrested in fatal Glendale park shooting, faces first-degree murder charge

Aug 4, 2023, 3:00 PM

Eron Corrales...

Eron Corrales (Glendale Police Photo)

(Glendale Police Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A suspect accused of fatally shooting a man at a Glendale park earlier this week has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, police said.

Eron Corrales, 44, is accused of murdering 53-year-old Byron Lamar McBrine at Bonsall Park South, located at 58th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Witnesses said Corrales shot McBrine before leaving the scene in a blue Volkswagen sedan. McBrine was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives located Corrales, who was associated with the vehicle, and arrested him on unrelated drug charges.

Further evidence of Corrales’ involvement in the shooting was revealed after his arrest, police said.

Corrales was booked on misconduct involving weapons and possessions of drugs for sale in addition to the murder charge.

