Man shot and killed in Glendale Wednesday afternoon

Aug 2, 2023, 7:14 PM

A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting Thursday evening in the area of 53rd and Maryland avenues in Glendale. (File Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — A man is dead after being shot Wednesday afternoon, according to the Glendale Police Department.

At around 4 p.m., an officer allegedly saw a group of people running from an area in west Phoenix, police said.

Glendale Police Spokesperson Gina Winn said one of the people running pointed the officer to go to Bonsall Park South, which is in the area of 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

There the officer found a dead 53-year-old man with gunshot wounds, according to Winn.

Glendale police haven’t found their suspect. Those with any information that can help the case can call the department’s non-emergency line at 623-930-3000.

This is a developing story.

Man shot and killed in Glendale Wednesday afternoon