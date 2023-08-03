PHOENIX — An armed robbery suspect died after being shot by a police officer in Mesa on Thursday, authorities said.

The incident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. near Mesa Drive and Brown Road, Mesa Police Department spokeswoman Brandi George said during a press conference.

The suspect, a man in his early 20s, was walking on a sidewalk with a gun when he was confronted by police and shot, George said.

The Mesa Police Department is working an Officer involved shooting at Mesa Drive and Brown. All officers are ok and suspect is transported to the hospital. Avoid this intersection as it will be shut down for the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/Ks7fC5J6rH — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) August 3, 2023

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead there.

He had been accused of robbing at least three stores, including Walgreens and Dollar General, prior to the shooting.

No officers were injured, according to George.

The intersection was shut down and the closure was expected to last several hours.

Drivers were asked to use McKellips Road for east/west traffic and Center Street for north/west traffic.

No other information was available.

