Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Surprise man sentenced to 25 years in prison for luring 15-year-old over Snapchat

Aug 3, 2023, 2:06 PM | Updated: 2:12 pm

(Pexels Photo)...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Surprise man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after luring a 15-year-old girl for sexual activity through the social media app Snapchat, authorities said this week.

Joel Disanto, 47, paid the girl and engaged in sexual conduct with her in Casa Grande in September 2022 after the 15-year-old told Disanto of her age, according to a press release from the Pinal County Attorney’s Office.

Disanto, who went by the name “Daniel Donkey” on the app, was already listed as a sex offender and a sexually violent predator.

The victim’s mother went through her phone in October 2022 and found out she had been sending sexually explicit images to men, including DiSanto.

RELATED STORIES

The victim said she took the money from Disanto because “she needed the money to help her mom pay the rent,” according to the release.

Investigators found sexually explicit material on Disanto’s Snapchat account and use his phone’s geolocation feature to help corroborate the victim’s account of the encounter.

Disanto pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated luring of a minor and one count of child sex trafficking.

He will be under lifetime probation following the completion of his sentence.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

road closed sign...

KTAR.com

Westbound Interstate 10 closed near Tonopah due to crash

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed Thursday due to a crash, according to transportation officials.

14 hours ago

(Idaho Department of Corrections and Getty Images)...

Taylor Kinnerup and Kate Ourada

Arizona’s News Roundup: Arizona mentioned in Trump indictment, Vallow Daybell sentenced

Arizona's News Roundup this week dives into the latest Trump indictment, the sentencing of Lori Vallow Daybell and more.

14 hours ago

Human remains found two years ago in the desert in Golden Valley, Arizona, have been identified as ...

KTAR.com

Remains found in Arizona desert identified through genetic investigation

Human remains found in the desert in northwestern Arizona two years ago have been identified through a genetic genealogy investigation.

14 hours ago

Mules take Amazon packages down the Grand Canyon....

Danny Shapiro

Amazon using mules to deliver packages to bottom of Grand Canyon

Amazon is employing a traditional method of delivering packages to the bottom of the Grand Canyon -- mules.

14 hours ago

Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona is outpolling independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in the race ...

Kevin Stone

Here’s what new polling says about Arizona’s potential 3-way US Senate showdown

A third-party U.S. Senate run by Kyrsten Sinema hurt Republicans more than Democrat Ruben Gallego, according to new polling.

14 hours ago

officer and a K9 walking inside a Phoenix jail...

SuElen Rivera

Body scanners installed, more K9s coming to Phoenix jails as contraband remains an issue

The installation of body scanners at Phoenix jails is complete and drug-detections dogs are on the way as law enforcement looks for more ways to deter contraband.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Surprise man sentenced to 25 years in prison for luring 15-year-old over Snapchat