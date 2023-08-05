PHOENIX — Universal Technical Institute launched a new Federal Aviation Administration-approved aviation technician program at its Avondale campus.

Airframe and Powerplant Technician program, which began in July, provides students with training to work in the aviation industry.

The program trains students to troubleshoot and perform aircraft repairs, routine maintenance and inspections. Students will also follow FAA rules and regulations.

UTI Avondale President Roger Speer expressed excitement about the program coming to campus.

“In just 18 months, UTI-Avondale students are able to receive the hands-on aviation training and skills they need to prepare for the aviation industry and test for FAA certification,” Speer said in a press release.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics expects aircraft technician jobs to grow by 6% within the next decade.

With this growth, this means approximately 13,100 jobs would be created each year.

The median pay for aircraft mechanics and service technicians was $65,380 in May 2021, according to BLS. Avionics technicians’ median wage was $69,280.

“There will be demand in the aviation industry in the coming years, and UTI graduates will be well-positioned for these rewarding career opportunities,” Tracy Lorenz, president of UTI’s Transporation, Skill Trades and Energy division, said in the press release.

