Services for Autism evaluation, therapy comes to Avondale

PHOENIX – Axis for Autism is expanding its reach and expanding services for families in need into the West Valley.

The new clinic, which is located at W. Indian School Road and 127th Avenue will aid the Arizona-based company in helping provide autism evaluations with an aim to streamline diagnosis and cut wait times, which can aid families in gaining access to interventions and therapies faster.

“Demand for autism evaluations is through the roof, yet families face so many obstacles just trying to get an appointment with the right kind of doctor,” Christine Ehrich, founder and CEO of Axis for Autism said in a release on Tuesday. “Our new clinic in Avondale will allow us to serve more families and help them connect with critical interventions more quickly.”

According to a release, Axis for Autism hopes to bring down the average age of diagnosis from four years and 10 months to two years. By doing this, early intervention can improve the child’s development, from boosting social and language skills to mitigating behavioral challenges.

“Our goal with this new clinic is to remove all roadblocks to an autism diagnosis,” Ehrich said in the release.

Services in Avondale will be available for children and adults, as well as in English and Spanish. Aside from Avondale, there are locations in Phoenix, Gilbert, Glendale and Tucson.

