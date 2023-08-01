Close
2 arrested after Chandler police seize thousands of fentanyl pills

Aug 1, 2023

Juan Guzman, left, and Norelia Macedo were arrested after Chandler, Arizona, police seized thousands of fentanyl pills at a Mesa apartment. (Chandler Police Department Photos)

PHOENIX – Two people were arrested last week after police seized thousands of fentanyl pills at an East Valley apartment, authorities said.

Juan Guzman was found carrying 3,000 fentanyl pills during a narcotics investigation by the Chandler Police Department on Wednesday.

Detectives then served a search warrant at his Mesa apartment and seized another 51,000 fentanyl pills, along with 10 guns and nearly $32,000 in cash.

Police also arrested Norelia Macedo on related charges.

The suspects were booked on multiple felony counts related to narcotics, illegal firearms possession and money laundering, police said.

No other details were made available. The investigation is ongoing.

