ARIZONA NEWS

Dual-branded hotel coming to Phoenix in 2025 breaks ground

May 25, 2024, 8:00 PM

dual-branded hotel groundbreaking...

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Councilwoman Ann O’Brien and others were present for the groundbreaking of a new dual-branded hotel. (Courtesy of Marion Rhoades Photography)

(Courtesy of Marion Rhoades Photography)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


KTAR.com

PHOENIX —  Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego was among those present for the groundbreaking on Tuesday of a new dual-branded hotel coming soon to the Valley.

AC Hotel by Marriott North Phoenix at Norterra and Element by Westin North Phoenix at Norterra is expected to open in late 2025.

The dual-branded hotel will be located on the northeast corner of West Happy Valley Road and Norterra Parkway, just east of Interstate 17. It’s meant to serve business demands of the North Black Canyon corridor “caused by the recent development of the TSMC Semiconductor Plant and its supplier companies,” according to a news release.

The hotel will stand four stories tall and share one address, featuring 274 total guest rooms. The AC Hotel will feature 179 rooms and the Element, which focuses on longer-term guests, will include 95 more.

The three-acre development will feature an 8,000-square-foot convening center and ballroom, two deluxe suites, two communal rooms, a fitness center, a courtyard with a saline pool and a spa and event lawn.

St. Vincent de Paul and the Phoenix Police Foundation will be awarded $5,000 each in celebration of the dual-branded hotel’s development.

It’s expected that the 160,000-square-foot endeavor will require 60 full-time workers and 20 more part-time.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

