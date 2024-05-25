PHOENIX — Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria will open its ninth Valley location later this year.

The popular Chicago-based chain announced it plans to open a new location in Surprise near Waddell Road (located just off Loop 303) this fall. The new 6,100 square-foot location at the Village at Prasada will offer dine-in service for 200 indoor guests indoor and a patio for an additional 75 outdoor guests.

The new location will also offer curbside pick-up, carryout, delivery and drop-off catering.

The pizzeria offers Chicago-style deep dish pies, Chicago thin crust, chicken wings, salad, Penne ala Malnati, tiramisu and other menu items.

The Phoenix location that opened in 2016 was the first out-of-state location for the pizzeria since it originated in 1971. The chain later opened locations in Arcadia, Scottsdale, Glendale, Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler and Tempe. It now has 80 locations in Chicago, Indianapolis, Milwaukee and Phoenix.

The restaurant-chain is still owned and operated by second-generation family members, including owner Marc Malnati.

“Since our first location opened in Arizona, we’ve received a warm welcome from our loyal fan base in Phoenix,” Malnati said in a press release.

“Our team is excited to expand in the West Valley and make a new home in the city of Surprise. We’re thrilled to bring our authentic Chicago-style deep dish pizza to the Village at Prasada and become immersed in the diverse, vibrant and thriving community,” Malnati added. “We’re committed to providing jobs at our restaurants while supporting the local communities we serve and we’re humbled by all our loyal customers who love our food, family and hospitality.”

