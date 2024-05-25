Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Chicago pizza chain Lou Malnati’s announces new Surprise location

May 25, 2024, 4:00 PM

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria will open a new location in Surprise this fall. (Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria)...

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria will open a new location in Surprise this fall. (Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria)

(Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria will open its ninth Valley location later this year.

The popular Chicago-based chain announced it plans to open a new location in Surprise near Waddell Road (located just off Loop 303) this fall. The new 6,100 square-foot location at the Village at Prasada will offer dine-in service for 200 indoor guests indoor and a patio for an additional 75 outdoor guests.

The new location will also offer curbside pick-up, carryout, delivery and drop-off catering.

The pizzeria offers Chicago-style deep dish pies, Chicago thin crust, chicken wings, salad, Penne ala Malnati, tiramisu and other menu items.

RELATED STORIES

The Phoenix location that opened in 2016 was the first out-of-state location for the pizzeria since it originated in 1971. The chain later opened locations in Arcadia, Scottsdale, Glendale, Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler and Tempe. It now has 80 locations in Chicago, Indianapolis, Milwaukee and Phoenix.

The restaurant-chain is still owned and operated by second-generation family members, including owner Marc Malnati.

“Since our first location opened in Arizona, we’ve received a warm welcome from our loyal fan base in Phoenix,” Malnati said in a press release.

“Our team is excited to expand in the West Valley and make a new home in the city of Surprise. We’re thrilled to bring our authentic Chicago-style deep dish pizza to the Village at Prasada and become immersed in the diverse, vibrant and thriving community,” Malnati added. “We’re committed to providing jobs at our restaurants while supporting the local communities we serve and we’re humbled by all our loyal customers who love our food, family and hospitality.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A bear was killed by Arizona game officials after it injured a teenager in northern Arizona. (AZ Ga...

Associated Press

Bear shot dead by Arizona game officers after swipe attack on teen in mountain cabin

A black bear was shot and killed by Arizona fish and game officers after it entered a home through an open door and injured a teenager.

24 minutes ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Man riding motorized scooter dead after being hit by vehicle in downtown Phoenix

A local man riding a motorized scooter died on Friday evening after he was struck by a vehicle in downtown Phoenix.

5 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Lane Park brings bowling, ice curling, more to Old Town Scottsdale

Lane Park, a new upscale entertainment venue in Old Town Scottsdale, is now open. The spaces features games, music, food, drinks and more.

6 hours ago

The Wildcat Fire burning north of the Valley and west of the Bartlett Lake Reservoir. (Inciweb Phot...

KTAR.com

Firefighters nearing full containment on Wildcat Fire burning north of Phoenix

Firefighters are nearing full containment on the Wildcat Fire burning north of Phoenix. The fire is 84% contained as of Saturday morning.

10 hours ago

Sewer line piping near the Ocotillo Water Reclamation Facility will be rehabilitated over the next ...

Damon Allred

City of Chandler to begin sewer line rehabilitation along Price Road this summer

Chandler City Council awarded service agreements on Friday that will ensure the rehabilitation of sewer line piping along Price Road.

11 hours ago

Salt River Flats: Phoenix affordable housing development opens...

Serena O'Sullivan

Maricopa County opens Salt River Flats development in south Phoenix

Maricopa County officials celebrated the grand opening of Salt River Flats, which has nearly 200 affordable housing units, on Thursday.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Chicago pizza chain Lou Malnati’s announces new Surprise location