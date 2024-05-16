Close
COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

May 16, 2024, 11:33 AM | Updated: 11:38 am

BY COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS


PHOENIX — As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

Because of that, making sure you have the right air conditioning service is key if your system goes out in the middle of the summer.

About 60% of people wished they purchased a more efficient A/C system and 55% of people who purchased a new system wouldn’t use the same company again due to poor service.

Where to turn to for reliable air conditioning installation?

Collins Comfort Masters, in business since 1985, is the top source for all of your air conditioning, heating, plumbing and water purification needs.

Collins Comfort Masters staffs trained professionals who don’t cut corners or use poor quality products to ensure you get quality products and what you paid for. It’s especially important since 70% of A/C systems are sized incorrectly for proper airflow.

They offer a no-worry guarantee that offers timely service, affordable pricing and a money back guarantee, which offers a full refund if you are unsatisfied with your services.

As part of the no-worry guarantee, all work from Collins Comfort Masters offers the best craftsmanship and installation in Phoenix, as their work comes with two years of experience on workmanship and one year on parts.

Certain heating and A/C systems have a lifetime parts and labor warranty with Collins Comfort Masters.

Collins Comfort Masters has over 6,500 5-star reviews and has a Google rating of 4.9.

For more information, visit their website or give them a call at 480-212-9208.

To schedule an appointment for installation or service, click here.

Collins Comfort Masters

