2-year-old ‘breathing and alert’ after nearly drowning in Chandler

PHOENIX — Fire crews were called to a near-drowning incident in Chandler involving a two-year-old girl on Saturday.

When they arrived to the scene, the child was “conscious, breathing and alert,” according to officials.

Her family performed CPR prior to the arrival of the fire department.

She was taken to the hospital as a precaution for further evaluation.

No other information was available.

Two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water.

