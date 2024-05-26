Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2-year-old ‘breathing and alert’ after nearly drowning in Chandler

May 25, 2024, 9:03 PM

A two-year-old girl nearly drowned on Saturday in Chandler. (Pexels photo)...

A two-year-old girl nearly drowned on Saturday in Chandler. (Pexels photo)

(Pexels photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Fire crews were called to a near-drowning incident in Chandler involving a two-year-old girl on Saturday.

When they arrived to the scene, the child was “conscious, breathing and alert,” according to officials.

Her family performed CPR prior to the arrival of the fire department.

She was taken to the hospital as a precaution for further evaluation.

No other information was available.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the website.

