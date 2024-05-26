Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Bear shot dead by Arizona game officers after swipe attack on teen in mountain cabin

May 25, 2024, 6:00 PM

A bear was killed by Arizona game officials after it injured a teenager in northern Arizona. (AZ Ga...

A bear was killed by Arizona game officials after it injured a teenager in northern Arizona. (AZ Game and Fish photo)

(AZ Game and Fish photo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ALPINE, Ariz. (AP) — A black bear was shot and killed by Arizona fish and game officers after it entered a home through an open door and injured a teenager in a mountain community near the New Mexico state line, wildlife officials said.

The 15-year-old boy received wounds to his face and arm when the bear swiped at him, and he was treated at a hospital after the late Wednesday incident in Alpine, the state Game and Fish Department said.

His mother, Carol Hawkins, told AZFamily TV in Phoenix that the bear attacked her son while he was alone and watching television. Hawkins said her other son heard screams and went to help. Wildlife officials said the bear entered the home a second time before it fled.

RELATED STORIES

“Not many kids can say they got in a fight with a bear and came out on top,” Hawkins said in a Facebook post that included a photo showing cuts on her son’s nose and arm. Hawkins did not respond to a Facebook message Saturday from The Associated Press.

Wildlife officers found and shot the bear, which the agency said was believed to be about 3 years old and would be tested for disease by department specialists.

The attack was the 16th by bears on people in the state since wildlife officials began keeping records in 1990, including two that were fatal, the department said.

A 66-year-old man was killed almost a year ago when he was attacked at a campsite in the Groom Creek area south of Prescott and about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Phoenix.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria will open a new location in Surprise this fall. (Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria)...

KTAR.com

Chicago pizza chain Lou Malnati’s announces new Surprise location

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria will open its ninth Valley location this fall. The popular chain plans to open a new location in Surprise.

2 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Man riding motorized scooter dead after being hit by vehicle in downtown Phoenix

A local man riding a motorized scooter died on Friday evening after he was struck by a vehicle in downtown Phoenix.

5 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Lane Park brings bowling, ice curling, more to Old Town Scottsdale

Lane Park, a new upscale entertainment venue in Old Town Scottsdale, is now open. The spaces features games, music, food, drinks and more.

6 hours ago

The Wildcat Fire burning north of the Valley and west of the Bartlett Lake Reservoir. (Inciweb Phot...

KTAR.com

Firefighters nearing full containment on Wildcat Fire burning north of Phoenix

Firefighters are nearing full containment on the Wildcat Fire burning north of Phoenix. The fire is 84% contained as of Saturday morning.

9 hours ago

Sewer line piping near the Ocotillo Water Reclamation Facility will be rehabilitated over the next ...

Damon Allred

City of Chandler to begin sewer line rehabilitation along Price Road this summer

Chandler City Council awarded service agreements on Friday that will ensure the rehabilitation of sewer line piping along Price Road.

11 hours ago

Salt River Flats: Phoenix affordable housing development opens...

Serena O'Sullivan

Maricopa County opens Salt River Flats development in south Phoenix

Maricopa County officials celebrated the grand opening of Salt River Flats, which has nearly 200 affordable housing units, on Thursday.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Bear shot dead by Arizona game officers after swipe attack on teen in mountain cabin