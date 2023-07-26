Close
Chandler Police chief to retire in January after 10 years leading the department

Jul 26, 2023, 10:00 AM

Chandler Police Chief Sean Duggan will conclude his career with 37 years in law enforcement...

(Chandler Police Department Photo)

(Chandler Police Department Photo)

PHOENIX — Chandler Police Chief Sean Duggan announced Tuesday he will retire in January after leading the department for 10 years.

Duggan, who previously served within the Scottsdale Police Department for 27 years, was appointed in January 2014.

“I am immensely proud that even amid a rapidly changing landscape, the Chandler Police Department is thriving. Our culture of earning support and trust by serving our community in a fair and equitable manner is the cornerstone of our system of policing,” Duggan said in a press release.

“The future of our department is bright with talented people dedicated to upholding the highest standards of performance, while meeting the challenges of the 21st century policing.”

The city said it will conduct a nationwide search for Duggan’s replacement in the months ahead.

No final date for Duggan was immediately announced.

“Chief Duggan has created a culture of service, engagement and trust that has resulted in outstanding community support and historically low levels of serious crime in Chandler,” City Manager Josh Wright said in the release.

“I appreciate his leadership of the Chandler Police Department, employing practices that enabled Chandler to remain one of the nation’s safest cities.”

According to WalletHub’s latest rankings, Chandler is the second-safest city in the Arizona behind neighboring Gilbert and the 16th-safest city in the U.S.

