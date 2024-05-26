Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Pair of brothers arrested weeks after a dead body was found in Phoenix canal

May 25, 2024, 6:59 PM

Two brothers were arrested weeks after a dead body was removed from a car that was on fire in a can...

Two brothers were arrested weeks after a dead body was removed from a car that was on fire in a canal. (Google Earth screenshot)

(Google Earth screenshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Detectives arrested a pair of brothers in connection to a homicide last month in west Phoenix, authorities said Saturday.

The investigation that resulted in the two arrests began after a dead body was found in a vehicle that was on fire in a canal.

Jose Lomeli, 40, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. His brother, 35-year-old Roberto Lomeli, was arrested and charged with related felony crimes, according to police.

The investigation began on April 1 as officers were called to the area near 55th Avenue and Osborn Road before 7 a.m. for reports of arson.

Phoenix Fire personnel put out the fire before the car — along with the dead body later identified as 26-year-old Jose De Jesus Loeza inside — was removed from the canal.

