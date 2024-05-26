PHOENIX — Detectives arrested a pair of brothers in connection to a homicide last month in west Phoenix, authorities said Saturday.

The investigation that resulted in the two arrests began after a dead body was found in a vehicle that was on fire in a canal.

Jose Lomeli, 40, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. His brother, 35-year-old Roberto Lomeli, was arrested and charged with related felony crimes, according to police.

The investigation began on April 1 as officers were called to the area near 55th Avenue and Osborn Road before 7 a.m. for reports of arson.

Phoenix Fire personnel put out the fire before the car — along with the dead body later identified as 26-year-old Jose De Jesus Loeza inside — was removed from the canal.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.