The Yard Milkshake Bar now serving desserts in Glendale, coming to Goodyear next year

Jul 26, 2023, 4:05 AM

PHOENIX — The West Valley is getting cooler, but it has nothing to do with the temperatures.

The Yard Milkshake Bar recently brought its over-the-top chilly treats to Glendale and plans to expand into Goodyear next year.

The Glendale shop, which opened June 30 at the Westgate Entertainment District, is The Yard’s first to operate out of a kiosk. It offers a fewer items than the full-size stores.

The company’s third Valley location is expected to open spring/summer 2024 in the Goodyear Civic Square at GSQ development near 150th Drive and McDowell Road.

The indulgent dessert merchant entered the local market in 2021 when it opened at CityScape in downtown Phoenix.

What’s on the menu at The Yard Milkshake Bar

The Yard Milkshake Bar specializes in colorful specialty milkshakes and sundaes served in mason jars or cups, topped off with a variety of decadent ingredients that tower above the rim.

The concoctions have names like The Cereal Killer, Cookies N’ Worms and Doughnut Touch My Coffees and Cream.

The menu also includes floats, specialty bowls, scoops of ice cream and edible cookie dough, and cookie dough pops, as well as monthly specials.

‘Shark Tank’ deal helps dessert business grow

The husband-and-wife team Logan and Chelsea Green dreamed up the concept and opened their first shop in their hometown of Gulf Shores, Alabama, in 2017.

Their 2019 appearance on “Shark Tank,” which ended in a deal with Mark Cuban, provided the business with a boost. Cuban invested $400,000 for 22% of their new business, excluding the four stores they already owned.

The Yard now has more than 20 locations across the U.S.

