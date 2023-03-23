Ne-Yo to open Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles at Westgate in Glendale

PHOENIX — Singer-songwriter Ne-Yo announced on Tuesday that Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles will open in the West Valley at the end of the month.

The 6,500-square-foot restaurant, created by Ne-Yo and chef Crystal Smith, will be located in Westgate Entertainment District and is set to open March 31, according to a press release.

It will have the ability to seat 150 customers indoors and outdoors and will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with takeout and delivery options available.

Late-night services will be offered until 3 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, while guests can expect a live DJ during brunch on Sundays.

There will be 15 platinum albums from musicians who were born in Atlanta across the walls of the restaurant, along with a neon sign that reads “Everyday I’m Waffle’n.”

“We look forward to brining a taste of Atlanta to Arizona and sharing both our love for chicken and waffles and music with guests,” Ne-Y said in the release.

“Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles original location has been a huge hit and we believe it will become a new favorite dining destination at Westgate as well.”

The Arizona opening will mark the second location in the United States, following the debut in Atlanta.

