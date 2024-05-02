PHOENIX – A Silver Alert for a Phoenix man who went missing more than a month ago was canceled Thursday after he was located, authorities said.

Ronald Hellner, 81, was found at a Valley hospital, the Phoenix Police Department said. He is being treated for minor health issues before he can go home.

The Silver Alert for Hellner was issued March 20. At the time, he hadn’t been seen since he left his home on foot near 35th and Northern avenues the previous night.

No other details about what happened to Hellner during the time he was missing were released.

Hellner has a medical condition that can cause him to become confused.

This is an updated version of a story originally published March 20, 2024.

