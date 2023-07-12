Close
JoJo’s ShakeBAR opening new location in Scottsdale

Jul 12, 2023, 4:05 AM | Updated: 5:23 am

JoJo's ShakeBAR is opening at Scottsdale Quarter Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (Holly Morgan Media)

(Holly Morgan Media)

PHOENIX — Chicago-based JoJo’s ShakeBAR is expanding to the Valley with its new location opening at Scottsdale Quarter this weekend.

Known for its over-the-top milkshakes and dinner classics, the restaurant and bar is set to open Saturday at the shopping center on Scottsdale Road between Bell and Thunderbird roads.

The Scottsdale location will be the seventh overall and third outside the Chicago area for JoJo’s, which debuted in 2019.

JoJo’s ShakeBar is described as a next-generation establishment that features ’80s- and ’90s-inspired details like arcade games, tables and a walk-up window for shoppers and visitors on the run.

Robbie Schloss, JoJo’s co-founder and managing partner, said they are excited about opening the Scottsdale location.

“Being able to open not only in a different state, but a completely different part of the country is a big milestone for us, and we are super excited to show the west coast how over-the-top milkshakes and classic diner fare are done,” Schloss said in a press release.

